The Best Leading Ladies In TV History
There is no better feeling than finding a character that you relate to or feel seen by. And thanks to the past and present lineup of incredible leading ladies in television, women everywhere have had that experience, and have been reminded they’re not alone.
We’ve cried and laughed alongside these characters, and let them into our home week after week, episode after episode, and season after season because they mean something to us. Keep reading to see if your favorite made the list!
Brit + Co’s Best Leading Ladies
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Kate Bridgerton from Bridgerton
There’s a reason fans of Bridgerton have continued to express their desire for more Kate Bridgerton, formerly known as Kate Sharma, on their screen as the story moves forward. Her devotion to family is admirable and her heart is always in the right place.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Lorelai and Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls
You know how much we love the Gilmore girls, and it's no surprise. They're loyal, passionate, and will literally do anything from each other. That's true love, baby!
Netflix
Sarah, Kiara, and Cleo from Outer Banks
The Pogues prove that you can find your people no matter what. Where you come from doesn’t have to define you, which is presented perfectly through Sarah, Kiara, and Cleo.
ABC/Liliane Lathan
Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy
Meredith Grey is a fierce survivor, never stopping regardless of what life throws at her. She constantly gives her all when it comes to her job and her patients, striving to advance medicine however she can.
Warner Bros. TV
Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl
These frenemies showed us what it meant to totally have your friends' backs — even if their methods are necessarily admirable.
Marvel Studios/Disney
Wanda Maximoff from WandaVision
We’ve seen Wanda grow for better (and worse) since her first appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but the deep emotion with which her grief is explored through WandaVision is all too relatable. We want to protect ourselves from the pain of loss, but we can’t stay in the safe space forever. We have to pull ourselves together and come out stronger on the other side.
FX/Hulu
Sydney Adamu from The Bear
In many ways, Sydney holds The Bear together. She is driven to succeed, never holding back her intelligence, and knows her craft inside and out. And she definitely makes everyone around her a better person.
Warner Bros. Television
Brooke, Peyton, + Haley from One Tree Hill
We see Brooke, Peyton, and Haley go from teenagers trying to find themselves to adults with families, making it feel as though we were going through life with them. Their loyalty to each other makes One Tree Hill feel like the home we could always go back to.
More TV Leading Ladies We Love
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, + Sophia from The Golden Girls
The Golden Girls brings the true joy of friendship to the screen in a totally timeless way. Audiences might come to laugh, but they leave with much more.
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Olivia Benson from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Olivia Benson has become a comforting force for all survivors, especially those dealing with some from of sexual assault or abuse. She shines like a beacon of hope, promising that you are so much more than what’s happened to you.
The CW
Veronica Lodge from Riverdale
Veronica’s character development is a true highlight of Riverdale. Seeing her evolve beyond the spoiled, rich girl label to someone who would do anything for those she loves — with the strength to do what was right, even at a personal cost — was powerful.
Archive Photos/Getty Images
Lucy Ricardo from I Love Lucy
Is there anyone more hilarious than Lucy? She wasn’t what audiences expected from a leading lady, especially in a comedy. She provided an unexpected edge to TV, and that’s exactly why we loved her.
Eric McCandless/Freeform
Aria, Hannah, Spencer, Emily, + Alison from Pretty Little Liars
Seeing a show with five different female leads is rare in and of itself, but Pretty Little Liars allows each character to be their own force of nature. As a friend group, they stuck together and fought for each other, showing the beauty and complexity of female friendships.
Disney+/Walt Disney Studios
Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place
Alex gave young girls permission to mess up, which is so crucial to understand when growing up. Despite her mistakes, she never failed to show total confidence in herself and know exactly what she wanted out of life.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Read up on The Best Movie Leading Ladies to check out your favorite gals of the silver screen!