3 Major Reasons I Hate Elf On The Shelf (& It's Not Just What You Think)

I have to be honest: I hate the Elf of the Shelf trend. For most children, Santa and his elves are the most exciting part of Christmas. However, I’ve also found it a little creepy that there’s this man and his minions watching over us, determining if we’ve been naughty or nice. Why is it up to them to critique our behavior?

But the fact of the matter is, this black-and-white mode of thinking discourages children from expressing their full range of emotions, whether anger, sadness, or disappointment. And Elf on the Shelf? Yeah, that's just the cherry on top of a lot of weirdness. Let me explain.

1. Naughty or Nice Lists Lead to Black and White Thinking Growing up, I was always taught that it's naughty to fuss over things and that if I want to be good, I should just be quiet and comply. While I understand that no parent wants to deal with a fussy, tantrum-prone child, I think it's unhealthy to suggest that our children bottle up all their emotions inside to be perceived as nice. Or in this case, members of Santa's ultra-exclusive nice list. If expressing (sometimes negative) emotions is classified by Santa and his elves as naughty, I don't want my future children to have any part in this simplistic, nuance-free structure. No thanks! It also kind of lets parents off the hook. To have a child means you're gonna have to develop some strong parenting skills. However, if you just keep using Santa and his elves to correct your child's behavior, you're not really doing your job.

2. Elf On The Shelf Sends A Bad Message About Goodness The whole premise of Elf on the Shelf is that if you're good, you'll receive a reward in the form of endless presents. Yeah, I'm not exactly sure if it's the best message to send to impressionable youngsters that the only reason they should be good is so they can get something out of it, particularly, something as materialistic and self-serving as gifts and toys. Sure, it's nice for the little ones to indulge every once in a while with presents, but it sends a warped message that the only reason you should behave is to receive gifts. Like, who came up with this tradition? I want names!

3. The Designs Are Straight Up Creepy Okay, so this may be a bit on the superficial side, but have you seen these Elf on the Shelf dolls being sold across the country? Maybe it's just me, but most of these little guys are just straight-up nightmare fuel. In fact, I think it would honestly make a brilliant horror movie idea, since not only are these elves terrifying, but the concept of this tradition is extra creepy as well. I just can't seem to get on board with the Elf on the Shelf tradition. It's too weird and problematic, in my opinion. I say we leave this trend behind and stick to more wholesome Christmas activities like baking cookies and watching our favorite Christmas movies.

