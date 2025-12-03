Most wonderful time of the year? More like the most expensive time of the year! I’m trying to keep my cool, y’all, but I’m draining my wallet as I overspend on holiday gifts for my closest friends and family members. Fortunately, I’ve found a bunch of pretty stellar Secret Santa gifts that are honestly stupid cheap. Hoorah!

If you want to offer the ultimate Secret Santa gift this year, look no further.

Scroll for the best budget gifts for every kind of personality type.

The Friend Who's Always Cold Amazon Winter Hat, Scarf, & Glove Set You honestly can’t go wrong with this adorable set. And the fact that it’s only $24 is the ultimate steal, in my opinion.

The One Always Up For A Game Night Amazon These Cards Will Get You Drunk You know that one friend of yours who’s constantly whipping out their Cards Against Humanity deck? If you know someone who is the master of cards and always wants to play, they’re gonna love this cute little party game. Bottoms up!

The City Lover Anthropologie Holiday In The City Mug Maybe they already live in a big city. Maybe they’ve never been, but it’s their ultimate goal in life to one day get a cramped apartment near their favorite tourist attraction. If so, they’re gonna adore this lovely mug that depicts various cities like Chicago, Boston, London, DC, Paris, Nashville, and Philly at Christmastime.

The Martha Stewart Wannabe Amazon 100 Cookies Cookbook by Sarah Kieffer You know that friend of yours who’s always showing up to the group hang with a fresh batch of homemade cookies? First of all, you’re lucky that you have her. Second of all, this gift will be her new go-to favorite.

The Candle Fanatic Amazon La Jolie Muse Fir & Cedarwood Candle It’s me. I’m the candle fanatic. And I’m utterly obsessed with this scent. I’ll just be adding two more to my cart.

The Health Nut Amazon The Owala FreeSip Water Bottle We all have that one friend who’s the Chris Traeger of the group. If you have a pal who’s the ultimate health nut, there’s a good chance they’re always going on and on about the importance of hydration. If so, this one’s for them.

The Beauty Obsessed Sephora Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm My lips have been chapping like there’s no tomorrow since it’s so icy outside. In fact, we’re all getting a little chapped this time of the year, so this Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is the ultimate gift.

The Slumber Party Host Amazon Nostalgia Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Maker Nothing amps up a slumber party like some late-night S’mores! Give this to your friend who’s always hosting cute little get-togethers that last all night long.

