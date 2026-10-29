Elle Fanning Just Showed Up to the 'Hunger Games' Premiere in the Most Effie Outfit Ever

Elle Fanning always looks amazing on a red carpet (have you SEEN her 2024 Met Gala look?!), so it's no surprise that she went full Effie Trinket for the first Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere. The pretty pink outfit feels like if Glinda from Wicked lived in the Capitol, and it's exactly the kind of playful femininity I'd expect from Elle at this point.

Keep reading for Elle Fanning's Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping outfits.

Elle Fanning in Robert Wun for the 'Hunger Games' London premiere. Lionsgate Elle Fanning wore a pink, ballerina-inspired Robert Wun dress and headpiece. Aside from the fact that the headpiece has a music box ballerina, the 3D bodice corset is such a creative and unique silhouette that this is definitely a standout look. I can't wait to see what she does in the future.

Lionsgate This might be reading too much into it but the delicate, flouncy tulle skirt contrasted with the hard bodice corset is definitely unexpected, but it also reminds me of a lot of the messages in the Hunger Games books. Effie as a character is always walking a fine line between being soft and being a part of the rebellion, and the heart of the story is hope in the face of horror. Okay, yes this is just a dress but I always love remembering that fashion is a form of art too! Thank you Robert Wun.

Lionsgate And then, of course, Elle Fanning's no makeup makeup look really captures Effie's youthfulness, but it also just lets the dress be the central focus of the look. Yeah, I can't get enough.

Are you excited for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Check out Mckenna Grace Just Showed Up to the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Premiere As the Literal Arena for more!