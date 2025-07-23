Dakota & Elle Fanning Finally Play Sisters In New Period Drama 'The Nightingale' — Here's When You Can Watch.

If you're a period drama fan, then there's a very good chance you've heard of Kristin Hannah's The Nightingale. The novel, which follows two sisters in France during World War II, made waves when it was first released in 2015. There have been talks of a movie adaptation for ten years, but the conversation got even buzzier when Dakota and Elle Fanning became attached in 2019. Well, I have great news for you because we finally have a release date for the film!

Here's everything you need to know about The Nightingale movie starring Dakota and Elle Fanning, coming to theaters in 2027.

Where can I watch The Nightingale? The Nightingale is coming to theaters February 12, 2027.

Is there a movie based on the book The Nightingale? Amazon Yes, The Nightingale movie is finally on its way thanks to TriStar Pictures, and it's coming to screens in 2027! Michael Morris will direct. In the official Instagram announcement, the movie's account posted a photo of the book next to a tiny bouquet of lavender and the movie's script. "Can we buy tickets now?" the caption reads. "For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together, in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s global book phenomenon The Nightingale."

Who's in The Nightingale cast? Emma McIntyre/Getty Images The Nightingale is a very special movie because it's the first time ever that Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning will star in scenes together. The only time they've ever been in the same movies before is when Elle played a younger version of Dakota's character, so this is a huge deal for fans of this duo! "The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together,” the actresses told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared. As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true." Here's the full The Nightingale cast so far. Check back here for updates! Dakota Fanning as Vianne Mauriac

as Vianne Mauriac Elle Fanning as Isabelle Rossignol

What is the book The Nightingale about? Sinitta Leunen/Pexels The Nightingale follows two estranged sisters in France, Vianne and Isabelle, as they try to survive the German occupation. While Vianne tries to keep her and her daughter alive after her husband is drafted and then captured, Isabelle actively defies the Germans, joining the French resistance and joining anti-Nazi movements. The story celebrates the bond of sisterhood — and the strength of the people who constantly fight for what's right.

Where is The Nightingale filming? Dominika Gregušová/Pexels The Nightingale will begin filming soon. The film was originally supposed to be shot in Hungary and Los Angeles, but stay tuned for all the updated filming locations.

Was The Nightingale a real story? Pixabay/Pexels This movie isn't about real people, but it is inspired by real women who resisted the Axis powers during World War II, like Andrée de Jongh, who helped Allied pilots escape occupied Belgium. "Her story—one of heroism and danger and unbridled courage—inspired me to imagine the women in that world," Kristin Hannah says on her website. "Stories about women who had saved Jewish children and rescued downed airmen and put themselves in harm’s way to save others. Women who had paid terrible, unimaginable prices for their heroism." "In war, women’s stories are all too often forgotten or overlooked. Women tend to come home from the battlefield and say nothing and go on with their lives," she continues. "The Nightingale is a novel about those women and the daring, dangerous choices they made to save their children and their way of life."

Stay tuned for the latest news on The Nightingale