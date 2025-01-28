OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

All About Ellen Pompeo’s New Show ‘Good American Family’ — Her First Since ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ellen pompeo good american family
Hulu
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleJan 28, 2025
Ellen Pompeo cemented her icon status as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, but she's about to up the ante with her new Hulu show, Good American Family. While Pompeo's most known for her medical drama prowess, this new role is still "dark and twisty" — just like Meredith would like it. From the true story this new show is based on to the star-studded cast, there's a lot to know about Pompeo's first new show since Grey's. Let's dig in!

Here's everything you need to know about Ellen Pompeo's new show, Good American Family!

What is 'Good American Family' about?

mark duplass and ellen pompeo in hulu's 'good american family'

Hulu

Hulu's Good American Family is actually based on a true story! This show follows Christine and Michael Barnett as they adopt a little girl with dwarfism, Natalia Grace, and the dramatic aftermath that quickly follows. From navigating Natalia's disability to potentially negating her age, Christine and Michael end up in a controversial struggle to raise their existing children, protect themselves, and move forward how they see fit.

The official logline reads:

"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."

Who's in the 'Good American Family' cast?

ellen pompeo and imogen faith in hulu's 'good american family'

Hulu

The Good American Family cast has some pretty exciting names! The main players include:

  • Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) as Kristine Barnett
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) as Michael Barnett
  • Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace
  • Dulé Hill (Suits) as Brandon Drysdale
  • Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) as Cynthia Mans
  • Jerod Haynes (Good Girls) as Antwon Mans

When does 'Good American Family' come out?

imogen faith in hulu's 'good american family'

Hulu

Good American Family premieres on Hulu on March 19, 2025!

What are fans saying about 'Good American Family'?

ellen pompeo in hulu's 'good american family'

Hulu

Former Grey's Anatomyco-star Justin Chambers commented "🔥" under Vanity Fair's first look Instagram post, with fans saying:

  • "I JUST FELL ON MY KNEES AT WALMART"
  • "SHES BAAACK"
  • "I really hope this film portrays what a victim Natalia truly was )):"

Where can I learn more about Natalia Grace's story?

dul\u00e9 hill and christina hendricks in hulu's 'good american family'

Hulu

Good American Family is based on a true story, and while you could go digging through old headlines yourself, there's a highly detailed — and highly dramatic — recent documentary you can watch instead. Max released The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, a three season documentary series that's been updated as recently as January 7, 2025. I've watched every episode, and I can't recommend it more!

