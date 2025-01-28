This is definitely dark and twisty...
All About Ellen Pompeo’s New Show ‘Good American Family’ — Her First Since ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Here's everything you need to know about Ellen Pompeo's new show, Good American Family!
What is 'Good American Family' about?
Hulu's Good American Family is actually based on a true story! This show follows Christine and Michael Barnett as they adopt a little girl with dwarfism, Natalia Grace, and the dramatic aftermath that quickly follows. From navigating Natalia's disability to potentially negating her age, Christine and Michael end up in a controversial struggle to raise their existing children, protect themselves, and move forward how they see fit.
The official logline reads:
"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."
Who's in the 'Good American Family' cast?
The Good American Family cast has some pretty exciting names! The main players include:
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) as Kristine Barnett
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) as Michael Barnett
- Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace
- Dulé Hill (Suits) as Brandon Drysdale
- Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) as Cynthia Mans
- Jerod Haynes (Good Girls) as Antwon Mans
When does 'Good American Family' come out?
Good American Family premieres on Hulu on March 19, 2025!
What are fans saying about 'Good American Family'?
Former Grey's Anatomyco-star Justin Chambers commented "🔥" under Vanity Fair's first look Instagram post, with fans saying:
- "I JUST FELL ON MY KNEES AT WALMART"
- "SHES BAAACK"
- "I really hope this film portrays what a victim Natalia truly was )):"
Where can I learn more about Natalia Grace's story?
Good American Family is based on a true story, and while you could go digging through old headlines yourself, there's a highly detailed — and highly dramatic — recent documentary you can watch instead. Max released The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, a three season documentary series that's been updated as recently as January 7, 2025. I've watched every episode, and I can't recommend it more!
