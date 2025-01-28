All About Ellen Pompeo’s New Show ‘Good American Family’ — Her First Since ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo cemented her icon status as Meredith Grey on, but she's about to up the ante with her new Hulu show, Good American Family. While Pompeo's most known for herprowess, this new role is still "dark and twisty" — just like Meredith would like it. From the true story thisis based on to the star-studded cast, there's a lot to know about Pompeo's first new show since Grey's. Let's dig in!

What is 'Good American Family' about?

Hulu

Hulu's Good American Family is actually based on a true story! This show follows Christine and Michael Barnett as they adopt a little girl with dwarfism, Natalia Grace, and the dramatic aftermath that quickly follows. From navigating Natalia's disability to potentially negating her age, Christine and Michael end up in a controversial struggle to raise their existing children, protect themselves, and move forward how they see fit.

The official logline reads:

"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."