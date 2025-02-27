We can't believe this.
Whoa, Ellen Pompeo Just Spilled On "Brutal" Body Image During 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ellen Pompeo just opened up about a shocking part of her early Grey's Anatomy years. Ellen joined the show, set at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, in 2005 as lead character Meredith Grey. She went on to inspire and empower viewers, and years later, Ellen just opened up about her own body image struggles and insecurities while playing the iconic character.
Here's what Ellen Pompeo said about the "brutal" commentary on her body during Grey's Anatomy.
Ellen Pompeo admits she "hated" her body when she was younger.
Ser Baffo/Disney
When she was younger, Ellen Pompeo tells People, "I was so skinny and I hated it and everyone thought I had an eating disorder."
"It was a whole situation with how skinny I was, and there was so much negative attention," she continues. "Girls today can be gorgeous and thin and thank God we're not allowed to comment on women's bodies, even though people do. But I just had so much anxiety and lacked self-esteem because people were so critical of my physicality."
And those emotions got even stronger after she became a star, thanks to 2000s tabloids, which "would say horrible things," Ellen says. "I just remember being so anxious on red carpets, and the comments about my weight and my body. I'm so glad, maybe, hopefully things have changed, because it was much, much more brutal 20 years ago."
And she's not the only celebrity to get vulnerable.
Ellen Pompeo isn't the only celebrity to get honest. While on The Drew Barrymore Show, Pamela Anderson got real about her decision to go makeup-free, inspiring Drew to remove her makeup and throw her hair extensions on the ground — on live TV!
"It just hit me a couple of years ago, and I was like, you know, just shaking my head, going, ‘Who am I?’" Pamela said. "You know, and that’s when I went home into my garden and started planting things and getting into nature and going back to the trees that knew me since birth. I bought my grandmother’s property and renovated it, and I just started taking it all back. And then started peeking out without makeup. And then I started realizing, ‘Oh, I feel great as me.'"
