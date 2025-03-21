Can't Get Enough of 'Good American Family' On Hulu? Watch The Real Life Documentary

I'm only three episodes into Ellen Pompeo's Good American Family, and I already can't get enough of the riveting real-life Natalia Grace Barnett story. While I'm waiting on the edge of my seat for the next episode to drop, I found a documentary on Natalia Grace's story — and it's SO good. Max released a three-season docu-series (you read that correctly: THREE seasons) that follows Natalia from adoption through adulthood, and it's absolutely riveting. Let's dig into it!

Max

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace first aired on ID May 29, 2023, but Max has all episodes available to stream right now.

The series has a total of 16 episodes, breaking down everything from Natalia's initial adoption, her life before the Barnett family, and everything after the Barnett family. Episode after episode, the show unravels the mystery of who Natalia really is — and if the Barnetts were right about questioning her age after bringing her into their family.

As if that's not enough, the shocking details of how the Barnett family handled this situation will blow your mind. And once the Mans family stepped in to step up for Natalia? Well, that may not be all that it seems either.