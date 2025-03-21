Can't Get Enough of 'Good American Family' On Hulu? Watch The Real Life Documentary

The true story is honestly even more unbelievable!
Can't Get Enough of 'Good American Family' On Hulu? You Have To Watch This Natalia Grace Documentary
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
I'm only three episodes into Ellen Pompeo's Good American Family, and I already can't get enough of the riveting real-life Natalia Grace Barnett story. While I'm waiting on the edge of my seat for the next episode to drop, I found a documentary on Natalia Grace's story — and it's SO good. Max released a three-season docu-series (you read that correctly: THREE seasons) that follows Natalia from adoption through adulthood, and it's absolutely riveting. Let's dig into it!
Here's everything you should know about The Curious Case of Natalia Gracedocu-series!
Max
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace first aired on ID May 29, 2023, but Max has all episodes available to stream right now.
The series has a total of 16 episodes, breaking down everything from Natalia's initial adoption, her life before the Barnett family, and everything after the Barnett family. Episode after episode, the show unravels the mystery of who Natalia really is — and if the Barnetts were right about questioning her age after bringing her into their family.
As if that's not enough, the shocking details of how the Barnett family handled this situation will blow your mind. And once the Mans family stepped in to step up for Natalia? Well, that may not be all that it seems either.
Max
The Natalia Grace docu-series features interviews from:
- Michael Barnett and his son TK Barnett
- The Mans family
- The DePaul family — who tried to adopt her in 2009
- Legal experts
- Community members and neighbors
Is 'Good American Family' based on a true story?
Hulu
Yes, and you can learn all about the real Natalia Grace story from the Max The Curious Case of Natalia Grace documentary!
Where can I watch 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace'?
Max
You can stream all three seasons of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace on Max!
How many episodes of 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace' are there?
Max
Since 2023, 16 episodes of the docu-series, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, came out!
For more entertainment news, be sure to follow us on Facebook!