Ellen Pompeo Cried "Full On Tears" During This 'Grey's Anatomy' Sex Scene: "Nightmare"

There are plenty of crazy moments through Grey's Anatomy history. Izzy cutting Denny's LVAD wire in season 2, Meredith learning Derek and Addison were married at the very end of season 1, and of course, the overall decision to kill Derek by having him "stop perpendicular on a curved road to reach for his phone," according to one BuzzFeed comment that made me laugh. But there's one insane moment that actress Ellen Pompeo still hasn't watched: Meredith and George (TR Knight) sleeping together in season 2.

Here's why Ellen Pompeo said Meredith Grey and George O'Malley's love scene in Grey's Anatomy season 2 was a "nightmare."

Ellen Pompeo cried "real tears" during her sex scene with TR Knight. The scene comes in season 2 episode 18 "Yesterday" and 19 "What Have I Done To Deserve This?" (or rather, in between them), when George and Meredith decide to sleep together...then Meredith changes her mind and George gets all offended. “TR and I are such good friends," Ellen Pompeo tells Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper. "We had to do a love scene and we were both crying." After revealing “the scene was so uncomfortable and awkward" because neither of them wanted to film it, they had to reshoot the scene because "the network said there was too much thrusting." Yep, you read that right. “In your worst nightmare to have to do it one time, we had to reshoot that sh—t. We had to reshoot it and do it twice," Ellen continues, revealing that she's "never seen it." "I'm full on in tears, the whole entire scene,” she says. “Those are real tears.”

Every Call Her Daddy episode causes major buzz in our Brit + Co group chat, and this one was no exception. "[George] knew she was vulnerable about her situation with Derek and not interested but when she told him she wanted to, he didn’t stop it because HE knew he had feelings for her," B+C's Melanie Cornejo said. "Very weird thing to do to your best friend." "He’s definitely irritating in a lot of ways," editor Haley Sprankle adds. She adds that writing the love scene into the show "was definitely a weird choice especially because George is so good!!!!"

Other Grey's Anatomy viewers agree the scene aged horribly, especially considering "George even admitted it himself later in the series, Meredith was drunk and sad and he wanted his fantasy of her to come true...He kinda took advantage. I really dislike how everyone acted, as if Meredith had assaulted him," according to one YouTube user in the comments of the scene. "I get that it wasn't a good idea for her to sleep with George, since she knew he had a giant puppy crush on her and she didn't have those emotions yet, but seriously, making a woman feel like sh—t because she changed her mind about sex? The whole thing always makes me feel so gross to watch." starsstripessparkles adds on Reddit. And yeah, I have to agree.

