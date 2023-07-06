Here's Your First Look At "The Morning Show" Season 3
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are always welcome faces on our screens, whether we're watching a Friends rerun or a rom-com like Legally Blonde. If you've been waiting for The Morning Show season 3, then you're in luck — it hits streaming September 13. Here's everything we know.
What's happening this season?
Nicole Beharie in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Image via Apple TV+
The network's future is looking rocky when a tech titan begins showing an interest in UBA. Not only does this test loyalties, but it also leads to some unexpected alliances. It doesn't take long for everyone in the newsroom to have to confront their values and their secrets.
Will Julianna Margulies be on season 3 of The Morning Show?
Julianna Margulies in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Image via Apple TV+
Yes, Julianna Margulies is returning! In addition to Margulies, Aniston, and Witherspoon, we'll also see Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie.
Is this the last season of The Morning Show?
Mark Duplass and Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Image via Apple TV+
No, there will be at least one more season! On May 1, 2023, Apple renewed The Morning Show for a fourth season.
Where can I watch The Morning Show?
Reese Witherspoon in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Image via Apple TV+
You can rewatch the first two seasons on Apple TV+while you wait for The Morning Show season 3 to drop September 13.
