Emily Has A Spicy New Love Interest In Latest 'Emily In Paris' Trailer
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Emily in Paris wouldn't be the series we know and love without Emily herself, or without Paris, but the Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 trailer rebrands the series — and Emily herself — in honor of a much-needed Roman Holiday. Whether Emily just needs some time away to figure out what she wants, or it'll be a more indefinite riposo, remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: Emily in Rome is just as vibrant, exciting, and lovable as Emily in Paris.
The trailer for part 2, which premieres September 12 on Netflix, finds Emily swapping the Eiffel Tower for the Colosseum, and French pastries for the best pasta on the globe. Plus, instead of wishing on a shooting star, she's making wishes in the Trevi fountain (how Lizzie McGuire of her!!).
Not only are we introduced to a new city, but a lot of the iconic moments we've seen in the series are transformed into something brand new for Emily's Italian getaway. Everything from opening her shutters above the city (one of my favorite moments from the pilot) to sharing a cup of coffee feels familiar, but it also has the same fresh excitement we feel ahead of the first day of fall! Watch the trailer for yourself below to see what your most-anticipated Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 moment is.
After literal years of waiting, Emily and Gabriel are finally together! But there's trouble in paradise, even in the City of Love. Emily feels torn between her feelings for Gabriel and his responsibility to Camille and their child (even though, spoiler alert, Camille learned she's not actually pregnant!!! I still can't believe this).
We're also introduced to Genevieve and Marcello — Sylvie's new American employee and a handsome Italian businessman. It feels like we're introduced to an alternate-reality version of Gabriel and Emily, and honestly it's kind of trippy.
Netflix
When Gabriel appears to catch Genevieve's eye, and Emily catches Marcello's, Emily jets off to Italy, trading her colorful, ultra-modern maximalism for slightly muted, '60s-inspired maximalism. She's still Emily, but now she's Emily in Rome.
I'm obsessed with the A-line skirts, cat eye sunglasses, and ballet flats that all pay homage to Audrey Hepburn, who is definitely actress Lily Collins' lookalike. It's fitting that Rome is the Eternal City, because with a fresh location (and brand new drama, of course), this series truly feels like it could go forever. And I hope it does!
Let us know what you're most excited to see in Emily in Paris season 4 part 2! Read up on the Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 Ending, Explained before part 2 drops on September 12, and check out the otherSeptember TV Shows We Can't Shut Up About.
Lead image via Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!