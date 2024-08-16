'Emily In Paris' Season 4 Part 1 Ending, Explained
Spoiler warning: Spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4 follow.
Welcome back to Paris, mon amies! Season 4: Part 1 of Emily in Paris dropped on Netflix on August 15. Each of the five episodes is about 30 minutes long and chock full of ridiculously entertaining drama — so if you’re anything like me, you didn’t get up from your couch for two and a half hours straight. You’ll get to repeat the experience when Part 2 drops another five episodes on September 12.
In the meantime, you’ve got a mini season finale to obsess over! The last episode of Part 1 ties up some storylines with a neat bow. Julien is back at Agence Grateau, Camille moves across the hall from Gabriel, Laurent G is officially open in Paris, Agence Grateau is selling lube under the pretense of Korean skincare — you know, the usual Emily in Paris antics. But it also drops some major bombshells that set the scene for an even more dramatic Part 2. Here are the biggest reveals from the Emily in Paris Season 4: Part 1 ending.
Marianne isn’t a Michelin inspector anymore.
Since the Season 3 finale, Gabriel has pulled out all the stops to impress Luc’s girlfriend, Marianne, a Michelin inspector. But in the Season 4: Part 1 ending, we find out — very awkwardly — that Marianne got fired for insider dining a year ago. As Luc, Marianne, Sylvie, and Antoine are having dinner at a very exclusive, very expensive restaurant, a real Michelin inspector calls Marianne out for being a fraud. Sorry, Gabriel. Keep shooting for the moon, and maybe one day, you’ll land among the Michelin stars.
But why did she lie? Marianne admits to Luc that she pretended to still have her job to impress him. He tells her that he loves her for who she is, not for what she does. It looks like this couple is heading into Part 2 on a high note.
Sofia and Camille break up over a rocking horse.
Okay, the truth is a little bit more complicated than that. Keep in mind that they’ve only known each other for a few months. Sofia didn’t exactly sign up for a baby or a life in Paris, especially one so close (emotionally and physically) to Camille’s ex. Sofia decides to move back to Athens and tells Camille to let her know when she’s ready to join her there.
Camille isn’t pregnant. Actually, she never was...
Oh, Emily in Paris. This kind of telenovela reveal is exactly why we love you.
Camille visits her gynecologist for the first time during her pregnancy after experiencing spotting. The next time we see her on-screen, she’s smoking a cigarette in a cafe with her friend — you know what that means. The pregnancy test she took (off-screen) was a false positive. Camille explains that she genuinely felt physical symptoms of pregnancy, including a missing period, which her gynecologist chalked up to stress.
Gabriel still thinks Camille is pregnant!
After Emily tells him the disappointing news about Marianne, Gabriel throws a “not getting a Michelin star” party at his restaurant. (I mean, we all cope in different ways, right?) Camille shows up expecting to tell Gabriel about the false pregnancy, but when she arrives, he can’t stop talking about how he’s got everything he needs in his life — including their baby.
A waiter offers Camille a glass of champagne. She turns it down, not wanting to ruin Gabriel’s happiness. IMO, it’s the right thing to do. The truth will have to come out soon — probably Part 2 soon.
