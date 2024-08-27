Here's Your First Look At 'Emily In Paris' Season 4 Part 2 — And Emily's Incredible Outfits
Oh we are SO back. After binge watching all five episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 part 1very quickly, I have come to the conclusion that this is the best season we've had in years. It maintains that wild creativity and fun that set the series apart when it first premiered in 2020, but this time around, the stakes are high enough that the drama feels earned. The Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 trailer promises even more adventure as Emily jets off to Rome, and we also have the first look at the new installment, coming to Netflix September 12. Check out the new images below — spoilers ahead!
Your First Look At 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2
Netflix
It looks like Gabriel and Emily are finally able to spend a holiday together as a couple, and nothing says Christmas like a bright red coat.
Netflix
But Gabriel is also connected to Camille and their baby — except for the fact that at the end of part 1, Camille found out she wasn't actually pregnant. Mon Dieu!
Netflix
Emily still aces her signature maximalism. If you ask me, pattern mixing to this degree is its own Fashion Olympic sport.
Netflix
But she's also able to make as much of a statement in black and white. The key here is to play with silhouettes and textures, not just patterns.
Netflix
And it seems Sylvie approves!
Netflix
Leave it to Mindy to have one of my favorite looks of the season thanks to a gorgeous cape x coat hybrid and an accordion-detail bag. Not to mention all those pearl rings!!
Netflix
Alfie and Antoine are all smiles during a conversation with Gabriel — and hopefully Gabriel and Alfie can be good friends again.
Netflix
Julien and Luc are always available to provide a listening ear, a good piece of advice, or a laugh.
Netflix
Emily's switching up her layers and moody tones for an easy, breezy Italian 'fit, complete with the butterfly backpack of my DREAMS. Costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi actually told Cosmopolitan UK that the bag represents having butterflies in your stomach. Cute!
Netflix
Oh to ride around Rome in a gorgeous dress with a gorgeous crush. Don't forget your helmet!
Netflix
Emily is making a wish upon the Trevi Fountain, and I'm wishing for a 2025 European Vacation.
Netflix
Actually, maybe I should wish to run into a handsome stranger instead, because wandering around the city while you get to know each other might be the most romantic thing I've ever seen.
Netflix
When in Rome, dress like Audrey Hepburn, see all the sites, and eat plenty of gelato, pizza, and pasta.
Netflix
Emily says it's still Aperol Spritzseason, and who are we to argue? Switch things up with a fall Aperol Spritz, or add a Kir Royale to your menu, too!
Samuel Arnold & Bruno Gouery Revealed The Most Active Member In The Emily In Paris Season 4 Group Chat — and you can watch our interview to find out who it is!
