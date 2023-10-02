This "Emily In Paris" Theory Could Be Why Emily And Gabriel Aren’t Together (Yet)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In all of our favorite new TV shows, almost nothing has been as dramatic as the will-they-won't-they relationship between Emily in Paris' Emily and Gabriel. Right from the moment they meet, it's clear the characters are interested in one another (not to mention the fact actors Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo have *insane* chemistry). But, three years in, they're still not a couple. And after the season 3 finale, it looks like their potential future is going to be even messier thanks to (spoiler alert) Camille's pregnancy. But there's one Reddit theory that could totally change their relationship in Emily in Paris season 4.
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 310 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The season 3 finale reveals that Camille and Gabriel are going to have a baby — after Camille tells Gabriel in the middle of their wedding vows that he and Emily have been in love since they met, breaks up with him, and leaves the ceremony. But after watching the final episode, some viewers have been left wondering whether Camille is *actually* expecting.
"I think Camille might not be really pregnant," one Reddit user posted. "Maybe [she] said it to Gabriel as a part of 'I have to talk to you' and while she wanted to tell him all about her affair...she chose to lie about being pregnant instead. I'm just thinking about how they weren't really together over the past months before because Gabriel was working and she was with her lover. Idk, it's just weird and a little sus. We'll find out about it, Gabriel will find out about the affair and will end up with Emily in the end."
"I kinda agree about the pregnancy. I'm a little on the fence," another user agreed. "Maybe the pregnancy was all apart of the mom's plan for her to get Gabriel back. And when she was saying all that stuff at the [altar] her mom was telling her to stop [and] Camille said she didn't want her mom's life."
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 302 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022
In the past, Emily hasn't had the most graceful run-ins with Camille's family (remember when she slept with Camille's brother and then was involved in Camille's dad Gérard chopping his finger off? Awkward.) but it seems that getting together with Gabriel was the last straw for Camille's mom — and Camille.
We know that Camille's mother Louise had a master plan to get Camille and Gabriel back together, but we never find out exactly what that plan is. We do see, however, that Camille makes a pact with Emily to not date Gabriel, without ever intending to keep it, and that she also cheats on him throughout season 3. If her pregnancy turns out to be a lie, it would highlight just how far Camille is willing to go to stay with Gabriel. Although, we will admit the fact Camille stopped the wedding suggests that she's finally beginning to come to terms with Gabriel and Emily's feelings for each other.
Regardless of how Emily in Paris season 4 plays out, now that Emily and Gabriel are both single and some of the secrets they've carried for years are out in the open, they're going to have to confront their feelings and desires head-on.
What do you think about this Emily in Paris theory? Do you want to see Gabriel and Emily together in Emily in Paris season 4? Let us know on Facebook!
Lead image via Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!