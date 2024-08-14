13 Incredible New September TV Shows We Can't Shut Up About
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Tell Me Lies season 2 — On Hulu September 4, 2024
Hulu
The second installment of this Emma Roberts-produced drama gets even more twisted, especially since the end of season 1 left us with so many questions. Lucy and Stephen are definitively not on speaking terms after their summer breakup. And yet, they can't seem to escape each other.
Tell Me Lies hits Hulu September 4 and stars Thomas Doherty, Tom Ellis, Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Branden Cook, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, and Catherine Missal.
The Perfect Couple — On Netflix September 5, 2024
Netflix
Amelia's picture-perfect wedding on Nantucket turns into a murder investigation when a body washes up at the beach. Suddenly, everything Amelia thought about her future family, and future mother-in-law Greer Winbury, is called into question.
The Perfect Couple hits Netflix September 5 and stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khatter, Jack Reynor, Mia Isaac, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.
Selling Sunset season 8— On Netflix September 6, 2024
Netflix
The glamorous lives of elite LA real estate agents gets even more dramatic this season. Some will persevere, others might crumble, but they're all going to look amazing doing it.
Selling Sunset season 8 hits Netflix September 6 and stars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, and Alanna Whittaker.
Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 — On Netflix September 12, 2024
Netflix
Emily Cooper's Parisian adventures get even more adventurous as she navigates her romantic life, career, and personal goals. She feels torn between Gabriel and Alfie but the person Emily really needs to choose is herself. Read The Emily in Paris Season 3 Ending, Explained before season 4 premieres!
Emily in Paris season 4 hits Netflix September 12 and stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery.
The Golden Bachelorette season 1 — On ABC September 18, 2024
ABC
Your favorite reality franchise just got even better! After the success of The Golden Bachelor, we're getting the first season of The Golden Bachelorette, which will follow a woman in her 60s on a journey for love.
The Golden Bachelorette premieres on ABC September 18 and stars Joan Vassos.
How To Die Alone — On Hulu September 13, 2024
Hulu
Melissa has never been in love, and maybe even worse than that, she's forgotten how to dream. But when she has a fateful (and accidental) brush with death, she decides to finally take control of her life.
How To Die alone hits Hulu September 13 and stars Natasha Rothwell, Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Bashir Salahuddin.
Three Women — On Starz September 13, 2024
Starz
This new show follows, you guessed it, three women, and it'll totally change how you view desire, relationships, and womanhood. Suburban homemaker Lina feels trapped in a loveless marriage until she gets swept up into an affair, while Sloane's open marriage feels threatened by two new strangers and Maggie accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. And writer Gia is determined to share their stories.
Three Women premieres on Starz September 13 and stars Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Blair Underwood, Jason Ralph, Gabrielle Creevy, and Shailene Woodley.
The Emmys — On ABC September 15, 2024
ABC
Celebrate all your favorite TV shows with the 2024 Emmys! This awards show highlights the most-talked about episodes, performances, and behind-the-scenes teams that bring your favorite stories to life. The two series in the lead? Shōgun and The Bear!
The Emmys will premiere on ABC September 15. A host has yet to be announced.
Agatha All Along — On Disney+ September 18, 2024
Marvel Studios/Disney
Marvel's WandaVision ended with Wanda wiping Agatha's memory — but when a teen helps her break free of the curse and then enlists her help in return, Agatha sets out for the Witches' Road and all the supernatural challenges it holds.
Agatha All Along hits Disney+ September 18 and stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.
Grotesquerie — On FX September 25, 2024
FX
If you're an American Horror Story fan, then you'll want to tune into this new show from Ryan Murphey. The story follows a string of small town crimes that detective Lois feels are getting more and more personal. When she teams up with Sister Megan, the two women are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery if it's the last thing they do.
Grotesquerie premieres on FX September 25 and stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, and Travis Kelce.
Doctor Odyssey — On ABC September 26, 2024
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Max serves as the doctor on board a luxury cruise ship, navigating incredibly unique medical and interpersonal issues. Because if there's one thing that will make any situation more intense, it's being miles off shore.
Doctor Odyssey premieres on ABC September 26 and stars Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Callum Swan, Emma Churms, and Stuart Clark.
Grey's Anatomy season 21 — On ABC September 26, 2024
ABC
The longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history returns this September! It's never a dull day at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and with familiar characters you love and brand new faces, this year is going to be no exception.
Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, and Camilla Luddington.
Nobody Wants This — On Netflix September 26, 2024
Netflix
When an outspoken agnostic and a rabbi fall for each other, their relationship turns both their lives upside down. This September TV show celebrates finding the right person — even when the relationship proves to be harder than you expected.
Nobody Wants This hits Netflix September 26 and stars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, and Emily Arlook.
Check out all of 2024's Best New TV Shows!
Lead image via Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!