'Emily In Paris' Season 6 Confirmed: Here's When You Can Expect New Episodes

After spending some time away from Paris enjoying what Rome has to offer, Emily Cooper is headed back to the City of Love for Emily in Paris season 6. The sixth season was announced on January 5, and I'm thrilled that we'll get to see Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and the rest of the cast back in action — especially after that cliffhanger ending!

Is there Emily in Paris season 6?

Yes, Emily in Paris season 6 is on its way! And there is plenty of adventure waiting for our main characters. In the season 5 finale, we see Emily reject Marcello's marriage proposal (even though he wasn't actually proposing. Yes, it was as awkward as it sounds) and move back to Paris.

“[Emily] really chooses her own life in Paris and her work, and what she’s worked so hard to achieve,” series creator Darren Star told THR. “I think ultimately that’s where her heart was and it clarified for her the fact that she wants to be in Paris and she wants to live there, and it’s not a temporary thing.”

And in the final moments of season 5, we see Gabriel's hope in a future with Emily rekindled. “I don’t think that Emily and Gabriel...will be an instant relationship, though I do believe that people can find their way back to each other." I have all my fingers crossed!