Elizabeth Olsen is one of the best actors when it comes to balancing grief, hope, joy, and loss. Her stint in Sorry For Your Loss (where she's mourning her late husband and trying to figure out the details of his death) is still some of the best acting I've ever seen, and it looks like we're in for even more devastation because her new movie Eternity has her making an impossible choice: picking between Callum Turner and Miles Teller.

Here's everything you need to know about Eternity, coming to theaters November 2025.

What is the Eternity movie about? In Eternity, a recently deceased Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) has 7 days to figure out where she wants to spend the afterlife. She's relieved to be reunited with her husband (Miles Teller) after spending decades building a life together, but everything changes when she's reunited with her first husband (Callum Turner) who's been waiting 60 years for her...and now she has to choose one of them and say goodbye to the other.

Where can I watch Eternity? Eternity is coming to theaters November 2025.

Who's in the Eternity cast? Eternity has some of my favorite actors ever. Here's the rundown: Elizabeth Olsen as Joan: a woman who has to choose which husband to spend eternity with.

as Joan: a woman who has to choose which husband to spend eternity with. Miles Teller as Larry: Joan's second husband, who she's lived with for decades.

as Larry: Joan's second husband, who she's lived with for decades. Callum Turner as Luke: Joan's first husband, who died in the war shortly after their wedding.

as Luke: Joan's first husband, who died in the war shortly after their wedding. John Early as Luke's afterlife coordinator.

as Luke's afterlife coordinator. Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Larry's afterlife coordinator.

Where was Eternity filmed? Eternity filmed in Vancouver from May to July 2024. The scenery in this movie is absolutely gorgeous, and I couldn't imagine a better Heaven than Canada ;)!

Is Eternity a romance movie? A24 Yes, Eternity will feature plenty of romance as Callum Turner and Miles Teller try to woo Elizabeth Olsen. But considering she has to choose just one of them to spend forever with, it sounds like we're in for some serious heartbreak too. Grab your tissues!

Are you excited for Eternity? Check out 8 New Romance Movies That Will Make You Believe In Love Again for even more swoony stories.