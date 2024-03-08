5 Life-Changing A24 Movies That Are Worth The Watch
I love the magic of the movies (my monthly Alamo Drafthouse membership proves it), but there's no other type of movies that do it for me like A24 movies. The studio, made big for their work in film production and primarily, distribution, has been around since 2012 but just recently came to the mainstream with heavy-hitting titles like The Iron Claw, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, Aftersun, and many more.
If you've already exhausted your pre-Oscars watchlist by now and are impatiently awaiting the ceremony on Sunday, March 10, I've crafted a list of 5 must-watch A24 movies you need to see to understand the hype. A24 movies range from surreal to horrific, and comedic to heartwarming, so there's something for everyone. Let's dive into it!
What is special about A24 movies?
Lady Bird (2017)
There are many things that make A24 movies stand out: stunning visual composition, original style, bold plot lines, mind-bending themes, and their support of indie talent (both directorial and for actors), but most of all, A24 movies are special because they stray from the status quo. The studio has built up a passionate fan base of film-lovers, which also contributes to their reputation.
Does HBO have A24 films?
The Florida Project (2017)
Yes, HBO has over 100 A24 movies available for streaming. The studio struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in December 2023 to bring its entire collection of new releases to HBO, Max, and Cinemax. Any new A24 movies that come out will also be added to the platforms for a set period of time.
Are there any upcoming A24 movies?
Dream Scenario (2023)
Yes, A24 has a lot of movies slated for the future. These are the upcoming A24 movies we know of:
- MaXXXine (July 2024) – Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon
- Sing Sing (July 2024) – Colman Domingo
- Janet Planet (no release date) – Julianne Nicholson and Zoe Ziegler
- Civil War (no release date) – Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Karl Glusman, and Sonoya Mizuno
- We Live In Time(no release date) – Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield
- Y2K (no release date) – Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, Rachel Zegler, Lachlan Watson, Mason Gooding, The Kid Laroi, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Fred Hechinger, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, and Daniel Zolghadri
- Death of a Unicorn (no release date) – Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega
- A Different Man (no release date) – Sebastian Stan, Adam Pearson, and Renate Reinsve
- The Front Room (no release date) – Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, and Neal Huff
- I Saw the TV Glow (no release date) – Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Phoebe Bridgers, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Conner O’Malley, and Fred Durst
- The Legend of Ochi (no release date) – Helena Zengel, Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, and Finn Wolfhard
- Mother Mary (no release date) – Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, and Hunter Schafer
- Opus (no release date) – Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means
- Talk 2 Me (no release date) – sequel to A24's Talk to Me
- Wizards! (no release date) – Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott, Sean Harris, Orlando Bloom, and Franz Rogowski.
- The Backrooms (no release date)
Which A24 movies have won awards?
Moonlight (2016)
A24 has been nominated for 55 Academy Awards with 16 wins total thus far.
- 2016: Best Actress for Brie Larson’s performance in Room, Best Documentary Feature Film for Amy, and Best Visual Effects for Ex Machina.
- 2017: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight.
- 2021: Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-jung Youn’s performance in Minari.
In 2023, A24 gathered more critical acclaim than ever before, being nominated for 18 Oscars. Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. The Whale won Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Has A24 made TV shows?
Beef (2023)
Yes, A24 has made a handful of TV shows since founding the studio in 2012. The shows include: The Curse, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Beef, The Carmichael Show, Euphoria, I'm Sorry, Irma Vep, Mo, Mr. Corman, Ramy, and Ziwe.
My Top 5 A24 Movies You Need To See To Believe The Hype
The Whale (2022)
This A24 movie is a total tearjerker, but it's 1000% worth the box of tissues, IMO. The plot introduces Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who’s grown to be extremely reclusive and self-destructive due to his appearance and overall mental health.
In the movie, Charlie aims to reconnect with his abandoned daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink), and we watch their tense relationship develop as Ellie primarily consults Charlie for help on her English homework.
Despite efforts to help Charlie turn his life around – by Liz (his primary caretaker), Thomas (a local missionary), and Ellie – he spirals.
The Whale is an absolute emotional roller coaster of a movie and one of Brendan Fraser’s best works I’ve ever seen. It can be grotesque at times, but no detail, either plot-wise or visually, is in there for fluffing up the timeline.
It’s a must-watch considering its positive critical acclaim with over 20 awards won.
Beau is Afraid (2023)
Beau Is Afraid follows Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), a severely anxious man, and his journey to get back to his mother. He embarks on an unusual odyssey through everything from crime, injury, love, and most of all, grief.
The general tone of the movie is very surreal, and the beautiful visuals and wonky plot line work together to create a sense of wonder.
I really enjoyed Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in this wacky, very A24-esque film, and probably felt every emotion ever while watching it. It ranges from violent to tender, and it’s very intriguing because due to Beau’s anxiety, you can’t clearly tell what’s real and what’s not.
Phoenix was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work with Beau Is Afraid.
Midsommar (2019)
A lot of A24 movies follow an explicitly surreal vibe, and Midsommar starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor is definitely no exception. Ari Aster steps in as director for this film, giving it his own twist of horror and dark comedy.
Midsommar centers around dysfunctional couple Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) who are invited to rural Sweden to celebrate the midsummer festival with some friends with family ties there.
What they don’t know is that they’re essentially staying there with a cult. Aaand things get even more complicated when their friend group gets dosed with psychedelic mushrooms in the midst of the midsummer ceremonies.Midsommar definitely leans on the creepy and gory side, but I don't think it really eclipses the beauty of the cinematography and compelling storyline.
The Bling Ring (2013)
Written and directed by Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, Priscilla), The Bling Ring is one of my favorite A24 movies. I had a phase of pure obsession once, where I probably watched it 5 times in a month.
The Bling Ring is based on a real story, and it’s just such a period piece, encapsulating the culture of fame and celebrity in early 2010’s Los Angeles with pretty spot-on accuracy. It’s packed with tons of visual details from the zebra-print clothing to the flip phones that speak to the trends of the time. Not to mention, the soundtrack is bomb.
Following a squad of bored, fame-obsessed teens who keep tabs on LA-based celebs from the likes of Paris Hilton and Audrina Patridge to break into their homes while they’re away, The Bling Ring shines a light on the real-life group’s tactics as well as each teens’ obsession with money and fame (and the problems it ultimately causes).
The cast features a stacked ensemble: Emma Watson, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Taissa Farmiga, Claire Julien, Georgia Rock and Leslie Mann.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (who also directed Poor Things with Emma Stone), The Killing of a Sacred Deer is an absurd tale of a family who begins to fall mysteriously ill after they connect with Martin (Barry Keoghan), a boy whom Steven (Colin Farrell) the father of the family had been friendly with since Martin’s father died.Much like his disruptive role in Saltburn, Barry Keoghan as Martin stirs the pot in an elusive way. This movie is definitely chilling and will leave you wondering the logic of the plot (common with most A24 movies).
All A24 Movies To Watch Now
Priscilla (2023)
- 20th Century Women
- Aftersun
- After Yang
- A Ghost Story
- All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
- American Honey
- Amy
- Beau Is Afraid
- Barely Lethal
- Backstabbing for Beginners
- Bodies Bodies Bodies
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- The Blackcoat's Daughter
- The Bling Ring
- The Captive
- Causeway
- The Children Act
- Climax
- Close
- C'mon C'mon
- The Death of Dick Long
- De Palma
- Dicks: The Musical
- The Disaster Artist
- Dream Scenario
- Earth Mama
- The Elephant Queen
- Eighth Grade
- Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts
- The End of the Tour
- Enemy
- Equals
- The Eternal Daughter
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Ex Machina
- The Exception
- False Positive
- The Farewell
- First Cow
- The Florida Project
- First Reformed
- Free Fire
- Funny Pages
- Ginger & Rosa
- Gloria Bell
- God's Creatures
- Good Time
- The Green Knight
- Green Room
- High Life
- Hereditary
- Hot Summer Nights
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties
- Instinct
- In Fabric
- The Inspection
- The Iron Claw
- Into the Forest
- It Comes at Night
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
- The Kill Team
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
- Krisha
- Lady Bird
- Laggies
- Lamb
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- The Last Movie Star
- Lean on Pete
- The Lighthouse
- Locke
- The Lobster
- The Lovers
- Low Tide
- Love Lies Bleeding
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Monster
- Men
- Menashe
- Midsommar
- Mid90s
- Mississippi Grind
- Mojave
- Moonlight
- Morris from America
- My Mercury
- Native Son
- Never Goin' Back
- Oasis: Supersonic
- Obvious Child
- Occupied City
- On the Rocks
- Open Wide
- Outlaws
- The Rover
- Pearl
- Past Lives
- Pi
- A Prayer Before Dawn
- Problemista
- Red Rocket
- The Sea of Trees
- Share
- Showing Up
- The Sky Is Everywhere
- The Slice
- Slow West
- Son of a Gun
- The Souvenir
- The Souvenir Part II
- The Spectacular Now
- Star at Noon
- Stars at Noon
- Stephen Curry: Underrated
- Stop Making Sense
- Swiss Army Man
- Trespass Against Us
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Tusk
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
- Val
- The Whale
- When You Finish Saving the World
- While We're Young
- White Noise
- Woman Walks Ahead
- Woodshock
- X
- You Hurt My Feelings
- Zola
- The Zone of Interest
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.