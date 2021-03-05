20 Brands That Give Back on International Women's Day
International Women's Day on March 8 and Women's History Month this March are a big reminder that women are A) amazing and B) have played a vital role in history. But also a reminder that we still face severe equity challenges and general backwards thinking about what we can and cannot do. Supporting brands that want to level the playing field is one way to make a difference with your wallet. Here are 20 charitable brands we're eyeing right now.
Papier x Gurls Talk Limited Edition Collection
For the month of March, Papier will donate 100 percent of profits of these limited edition notebooks, cards and paper to Gurls Talk, an organization that provides resources and a safe space for womxn and girls to talk about mental health.
West Elm Limited Edition Shower Curtain Collection
West Elm partnered with eight female designers on a limited-edition, upcycled shower curtain collection to support BSR's HERproject, an initiative that strives to empower women workers in global supply chains. Fifty percent of each purchase price benefits the org.
Casetify Her Impact Matters Collection
For all of March, Casetify is donating $5 of every case sold from the Her Impact Matters collection (all designed by women artists) to Equality Now, which supports equal rights for women and girls.
The period underwear brand fights for reproductive rights and puberty education through its GiveRise giveback program.
Every purchase you make at Tatcha supports its girls education program Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures. As of January 31, 2021, purchases have provided 5,064,693 days of school to girls around the world.
The bra brand has partnered with I Support the Girls, Soles4Souls, and Good360 to donate $40M in bras to women in need.
Through its Hope & Grace initiative, Philosophy works to support women's mental health and has donated more than $5.4 million to financial grants that focus on prevention, treatment and empowering women.
Through its Better to Give program, Uncommon Goods will donate $1 to a Better to Give partner of your choice, including Rainn, an anti-sexual violence organization.
Treat yourself (or your bestie) to flowers this IWD. Urban Stems and the dating app Bumble designed four bouquets that celebrate women and support the ACLU's Women's Rights Project.
Mango has launched a capsule collection of t-shirts and a tote bag designed by Mexican artist Ana Leovy. All profits will be donated to the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, an org promoting gender-equality projects in southern India.
The sustainable bedding brand partners with One Girl, a charity empowering girls through education.
Boden will donate £1 from every global order made on Monday, March 8 to The Prince's Trust's #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign, an initiative created to help support young women in need across the UK.
The menstrual cup company has provided pads and health education to girls in India, Kenya, and the United States.
Skincare brand Strange Bird donates 1 percent of its sales to causes related to women's mental health.
Old Navy has collaborated with one of our favorite NYC-based artists Jade Purple Brown to design a collection of tees that will support a $1 million donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
For every Notorious Necklace (of RBG fame) purchase, BR will donate $20 to the International Center for Research on Women, an org dedicated to gender inequity issues.
Gap is releasing an International Women's Day Teen Graphic Organic Cotton T-Shirt along with a $25k donation to Girls, Inc., a national nonprofit dedicated to enabling girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers.
Through the month of March, 50 percent of sales of PopSockets' new PopGrip collection will benefit the Malala Fund, which is working toward helping girls learn and lead by providing free, safe, and quality education.
The accessories brand, from designer Christina J. Wang, is partnering with Girl Rising, which aims to ensure that girls around the world are educated and empowered. CJW will donate all profits from sales of the History She Wrote print purchased March 5 to 8.
In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8th, 25 percent of every Avec Les Filles sale will go to Girls, Inc.
