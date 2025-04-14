Étoile, fromGilmore Girls creators Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, premieres on Prime Video April 24. The show follows two dance companies, one in New York and one in Paris, who decide to swap their principal dancers to cross-promote their businesses. Étoile is marked by Amy's iconic witty scripts and fast-paced dialogue, and brings together another group of incredible actors to bring the story to life. It's no surprise the Étoile cast is one of Amy's most memorable yet, so let's get into it.

Here's everyone you'll love in the Étoile cast — including some faces from Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

1. Luke Kirby as Jack Philippe Antonello/Prime Video The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Luke Kirby leads the Étoile cast as Jack, head of the New York ballet company.

2. Charlotte Gainsbourg as Geneviève Philippe Antonello/Prime Video Charlotte Gainsbourg plays Geneviève, the head of the Parisian dance company.

3. Lou de Laâge as Cheyenne Philippe Antonello/Prime Video Lou de Laâge plays the fiery and talented Cheyenne, who moves from Paris to New York.

4. Gideon Glick as Tobias Philippe Antonello/Prime Video Gideon Glick (who you'll recognize from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) stars as choreographer Tobias, who leaves New York for the City of Lights.

5. Yanic Truesdale as Raphael Philippe Antonello/Prime Video Gilmore Girls' Yanic Truesdale teams up with Amy Sherman-Palladino again as Raphael!

But that's not all! The 'Étoile' cast has even more amazing names. Philippe Antonello/Prime Video The rest of the Étoile cast includes: Simon Callow

David Alvarez

Ivan du Pontavice

Taïs Vinolo

David Haig

Kelly Bishop

