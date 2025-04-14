Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Meet The Spectacular Cast Of The 'Gilmore Girls' Creators' New Prime Video Show 'Étoile'

etoile cast
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 14, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Étoile, fromGilmore Girls creators Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, premieres on Prime Video April 24. The show follows two dance companies, one in New York and one in Paris, who decide to swap their principal dancers to cross-promote their businesses. Étoile is marked by Amy's iconic witty scripts and fast-paced dialogue, and brings together another group of incredible actors to bring the story to life. It's no surprise the Étoile cast is one of Amy's most memorable yet, so let's get into it.

Here's everyone you'll love in the Étoile cast — including some faces from Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

1. Luke Kirby as Jack

luke kirby

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Luke Kirby leads the Étoile cast as Jack, head of the New York ballet company.

2. Charlotte Gainsbourg as Geneviève

etoile cast charlotte gainsbourg

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Charlotte Gainsbourg plays Geneviève, the head of the Parisian dance company.

3. Lou de Laâge as Cheyenne

Lou de La\u00e2ge

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Lou de Laâge plays the fiery and talented Cheyenne, who moves from Paris to New York.

4. Gideon Glick as Tobias

Gideon Glick

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Gideon Glick (who you'll recognize from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) stars as choreographer Tobias, who leaves New York for the City of Lights.

5. Yanic Truesdale as Raphael

yanic truesdale

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Gilmore Girls' Yanic Truesdale teams up with Amy Sherman-Palladino again as Raphael!

But that's not all! The 'Étoile' cast has even more amazing names.

etoile cast

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

The rest of the Étoile cast includes:

  • Simon Callow
  • David Alvarez
  • Ivan du Pontavice
  • Taïs Vinolo
  • David Haig
  • Kelly Bishop

Are you excited to stream Étoile? Let us know what you're most looking forward to on Facebook, and read up on Scott Patterson Has The Perfect Idea For Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life Season 2 — because we're always hoping for A Year In The Life season 2!

