TV is a wild place right now. We've got crazy White Lotus theories, Netflix extended Nicole Kidman's once-limited The Perfect Couple into an anthology series, and Simone Ashley teased our favorite characters are reuniting for Bridgerton season 4.

And we're in for even more news and crazy viral moments because these April TV shows are some of the best yet. And don't worry if you haven't finished all those March shows yet; they're not going anywhere ;).

Here are the best 12 TV shows you can stream in April 2025.

Pulse — Stream on Netflix Now Anna Kooris/Netflix 3rd year resident Danny Simms gets thrown into leadership when Chief Resident Xander Phillips is suspended, and a hurricane sends the hospital into lockdown. Now the ER is simply trying to get through the storm — and all the secrets about Danny and Xander's relationship aren't making things easier. Pulse premieres April 3 and stars Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, Daniela Nieves, Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto.



The Handmaid's Tale season 6 — Stream on Hulu April 8, 2025 George Kraychyk/Hulu The Handmaid's Tale season 6 promises "something big is about to happen" in its first look as June works to take down Gilead. And I totally believe it since June finally reunited with Serena and Noah at the end of season 5. The The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres April 8 and stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

Hacks Season 4 — Stream on Max April 10, 2025 Jake Giles Netter/Max Hacks season 4 finds Ava and Deborah at odds — and threatening to spill some serious tea to get what they want. But that's showbiz, baby. Hacks season 4 premieres April 10 and stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Your Friends & Neighbors — Stream on Apple TV April 11, 2025 Apple TV Hedge fund manager Andrew Cooper is dealing with his divorce and losing his job when he decides to steal from his wealthy neighbors. Only then does he realize just how dangerous their secrets really are. Your Friends & Neighbors premieres April 11 and stars Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall and Aimee Carrero.

Doctor Who — Stream on Disney+ April 12, 2025 Disney+ Doctor Who is back for another set of adventures as the Doctor works to get Belinda Chandra back to earth — and fight the mysterious force keeping the TARDIS from returning home. Doctor Who premieres April 12 and stars Ncuti Gatwa, Varada Sethu, Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

The Last of Us season 2 — Stream on HBO and Max April 13, 2025 Liane Hentscher/HBO Five years after the events of The Last of Us season 1, Ellie and Joel are safe in Jackson — but secrets from their past and a ruthless new threat could ruin everything. Not to mention all the infected. The Last of Us season 2 premieres April 13 and stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright, and Catherine O’Hara.

Government Cheese — Stream on Apple TV April 16, 2025 Apple TV This comedy series follows the dreamy Chamber family in 1969, whose world gets turned upside down when Hampton Chambers returns home from prison. Government Cheese premieres April 16 and stars David Oyelowo, Simone Missick, Bokeem Woodbine, Adam Beach, and Sunita Mani.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 — Stream on April 17, 2025 Virginia Sherwood/Peacock This offshoot of Law & Order follows the beloved Elliot Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they handle the most intense dealings in New York City. Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, Dean Norris, and Jason Patric.

Ransom Canyon — Stream on Netflix April 17, 2025 Anna Kooris/Netflix Yellowstone fans will love this Netflix show, which follows three ranching families in Texas as they wrestle with destiny, secrets, and crime. Ransom Canyon premieres April 17 and stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Garrett Wareing, Andrew Liner, Jennifer Ens, Niko Guardado, Casey W. Johnson, Philip Winchester, Kate Burton, Brett Cullen, Tatanka Means, Jaren Robledo, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Kenneth Miller.

Andor season 2 — Stream on Disney+ April 22, 2025 Lucasfilm LTD Cassian is now playing a vital role in the Rebel Alliance's plans to take down the Empire. This Rogue One prequel is sure to break our hearts with its final installment. Andor season 2 premieres April 22 and stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker.

Étoile — Stream on Prime Video April 24, 2025 Philippe Antonello/Prime Video Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's new show Etoilé takes place in the high-stakes world of ballet. When two world-famous companies in New York and Paris run into trouble, they decide to swap their best dancers — and everyone's in for a world of drama. Here's the first look! Etoilé premieres April and stars Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsburg, Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, Simon Callow, Kelly Bishop, and Yanic Truesdale.

You season 5 — Stream on Netflix April 24, 2025 Clifton Prescod/Netflix Joe is back for one last season of You — and this time, he's looking at, well, you. And in the official trailer, he promises it "is the last time" he's going to be tested by love. I'm scared! You season 5 premieres April 24 and stars Penn Badgley, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Charlotte Richie, and Griffin Matthews.

Check out Jenny Han Just Teased A "Surprise" End To The Summer I Turned Pretty for even more TV hot takes.

This post has been updated.