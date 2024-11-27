Kiernan Shipka Started At Least 4 'Sweethearts' Cast Group Chats — Exclusive
The holidays are about spending time with your loved ones and eating a ton of good food. And apparently it's also time for breakups. In Max's new movie, Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga play two best friends trying to navigate friendship, relationships, and adulthood during their first year at college. When they make a pact to break up with their significant others, they wind up having one of the most chaotic nights of their lives on Drunksgiving (when people party the Wednesday before Thanksgiving). We don't get many Thanksgiving-themed movies, and I'll take every one we can get!
Here's everything you need to know about Sweethearts, including our interviews with Kiernan Shipka, Nico Hiraga, Caleb Hearon, and Jordan Weiss!
Our Interviews With 'Sweethearts' Stars Kiernan Shipka, Nico Hiraga, & Caleb Hearon And Writer Jordan Weiss
Sweethearts might be the ultimate cozy holiday season watch, but its cast and crew can't stop gushing about cozy classics like When Harry Met Sally and Harry Potter. ("Oh, my childhood," Kiernan Shipka says with a nostalgic edge to her voice. "All the meals, the dining hall." This, too, is what I envy the most about the Hogwarts lifestyle).
Writer-director Jordan Wiess declares herself a When Harry Met Sally superfan and says the movie "always makes me feel [good]. The sweaters and the style, and it always reminds me of the fall...ObviouslyThe Holiday is one of my favorite Nancy Meyers movies that always have to watch in December. And then a re-watch of Gilmore Girls is mandatory for the fall."
What do all of these titles have in common? Memorable relationships and oh-so-cozy backdrops. And in Sweethearts (on Max November 28), two best friends decide to break up with their high school sweethearts over Thanksgiving break, and wind up running into all their old friends during their mission. So, naturally, I have to ask for their best advice for returning home for the holidays!
"I've told people that I've had childhood crushes on that I didn't tell at the time, 'By the way, I had a huge crush on you,'" Kiernan says. "It's so fun to say the thing you've never maybe said to someone that you've always wanted to. I mean, that's fun to me. I would say maybe do that if you can find an old crush that you never expressed your feelings to. Even if it's just for the fun of it."
"I like going back and doing a lot of the old things I grew up doing with the old friends that left the Bay or stayed in the Bay," Nico Hiraga adds. "That's special when you go back and just treat it like no time went by at all, you know, do the same old traditions."
But for Caleb Hearon, it's out with the old and in with the new. "Going and seeing a bunch of people you haven't seen in a while I think, try on something new," he says. "Bring up a new music you're listening to, wear a bold shirt. Just try on something new when you're coming home from college. I remember going back to my small town from college and I was trying out new clothes. I was trying out new phrases. I was testing things out, seeing what people liked and didn't like. They don't know who you are now!"
Clearly, heightened emotions around going back to your hometown is a universal experience, and for Jordan and co-writer Dan Brier, it was important that the storyline fit right in with those classics we all know so well.
"Dan and I had a lot of conversations where we're like, 'Ok, what if you gave Superbad or Booksmart the male-female friendship When Harry Met Sally treatment — but in the shape of one of those raucous buddy comedy night-where-everything-goes-wrong type of movies."
They also pulled from John Hughes titles like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, "where an adventure is unfolding in a really limited span of time. And the characters are having a pretty complete emotional arc happen through this one crazy day or one crazy night."
Sweethearts is full of crazy moments, from house parties to college roommate horror stories, and the chemistry in those scenes is just a reflection of how close the cast and crew got on set, which Jordan equates to being at summer camp. Caleb remembers "laughing so hard that we had to muffle it so you don't ruin sound."
"I really hope people have truly half as much fun watching this movie as we had making it because we had the goofiest happiest set," Jordan adds. "Shout out to Nico who was definitely our onset DJ who had a wireless speaker with him on his cast chair at all times. So the second we would call cut, he was grabbing the speaker, blasting the tunes. I have so many funny videos of Kieran and Nico just dancing it out in the middle of the night because we were shooting mostly all throughout the nights and you gotta find creative ways to keep the energy up at four in the morning."
"One of my favorite parts in the movie is when Ava DeMary (Claire) sings the national anthem and it's only in there for about 15 seconds," she continues. "We need to release the full four-minute performance because it got so unhinged, and also just all of Caleb's faces that he was making at her when she was singing. I have to find out if we are going to cut a blooper reel."
Considering how close the cast got, and Kiernan's track record for starting cast group chats (she's gone viral multiple times for revealing she texts her friends and costars good morning), I'm not surprised to learn she started a Sweethearts cast chat. I am surprised, however, to learn she started at least four!
"It's that thing where we have so many people," she says. "There's like one hero, bigger group chat that I think is like eight people. And I think it's called Via Carrot because it was a play on Via Carota [and] someone was like, 'Oh, I'm gonna get there via carrot.'"
"But then it's that thing of like it's me, Caleb, Me, [Nico], Jordan, and Dan," she continues. "But we all have one group chat where like one person is there or we have a smaller one. So we maybe have five others, and there's just the three of us called Friends Are Life...There's a lot going on. I'm gonna accidentally text the wrong one."
What is the movie Sweethearts about?
Sweethearts Plot
Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga play two best friends who are trying to nagviate friendship, relationships, and adulthood during their first year at college. When they return home for Thanksgiving break, and agree to break up with their high school sweethearts before classes start back up, a chaotic night out ends up putting their friendship to the ultimate test.
When is Sweethearts coming out?
Max
Sweethearts Release Date
Sweethearts is premiering on Max Thursday, November 28, which also happens to be Thanksgiving! We'll start perfecting our mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce now.
Who's in the cast of Sweethearts?
Sweethearts Cast
The cast of Sweethearts includes Kiernan Shipka, Nico Hiraga, Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman, Ava Demary, Charlie Hall, Joel Kim Booster, and Christine Taylor.
