Plus we FINALLY have a release date!

See Your 'Gilmore Girls' Faves In The Highly-Anticipated 'Etoilé' First Look

Etoilé First Look
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsMar 06, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

See Full Bio

Etoilé is bringing the world of ballet to TV— and we finally have a first look! Show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are ready for viewers to see the complex, messy, and beautiful moments that make up the life of a ballet dancer through Etoilé. And while the show may feature your Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel faves, don't expect Etoilé to be a carbon copy of either.

So give your undivided attention to this Etoilé first look because your fave husband and wife duo have officially done it again!

Scroll to see the thrilling Etoilé first look!

What is 'Etoilé' about?

Etoil\u00e9 tv series

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

According to Vanity Fair, Etoilé focuses on the inner world of two prominent "ballet companies as they embark on a groundbreaking scheme to lure audiences back to their art form." The "scheme" involves something akin to Wife Swap and this is sure to have hilarious and (maybe) disastrous results.

Where is the show based?

Etoil\u00e9

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Are you ready for this? Viewers will be transported to New York and Paris.

Who's a part of the cast?

etoil\u00e9

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Now comes the fun part! Etoilé has a stacked cast that includes Luke Kirby ("Jack"), Charlotte Gainsburg ("Geneviève"), Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, Simon Callow, and Yanic Truesdale.

How many episodes will there be?

Etoil\u00e9

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Etoilé will have eight episodes which seems to be the standard for most series!

How many seasons will there be?

Etoil\u00e9

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

The Hollywood Reporterreported Etoilé will have two seasons.

When does it premiere?

Etoil\u00e9

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

It premieres on Amazon Prime April 24, 2025 so we're counting down until this captivating new series hits our screens. We may even start a group chat so we can talk about explosive moments!

