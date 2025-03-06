Plus we FINALLY have a release date!
See Your 'Gilmore Girls' Faves In The Highly-Anticipated 'Etoilé' First Look
Etoilé is bringing the world of ballet to TV— and we finally have a first look! Show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are ready for viewers to see the complex, messy, and beautiful moments that make up the life of a ballet dancer through Etoilé. And while the show may feature your Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel faves, don't expect Etoilé to be a carbon copy of either.
So give your undivided attention to this Etoilé first look because your fave husband and wife duo have officially done it again!
Scroll to see the thrilling Etoilé first look!
What is 'Etoilé' about?
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
According to Vanity Fair, Etoilé focuses on the inner world of two prominent "ballet companies as they embark on a groundbreaking scheme to lure audiences back to their art form." The "scheme" involves something akin to Wife Swap and this is sure to have hilarious and (maybe) disastrous results.
Where is the show based?
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
Are you ready for this? Viewers will be transported to New York and Paris.
Who's a part of the cast?
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
Now comes the fun part! Etoilé has a stacked cast that includes Luke Kirby ("Jack"), Charlotte Gainsburg ("Geneviève"), Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, Simon Callow, and Yanic Truesdale.
How many episodes will there be?
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
Etoilé will have eight episodes which seems to be the standard for most series!
How many seasons will there be?
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
The Hollywood Reporterreported Etoilé will have two seasons.
When does it premiere?
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
It premieres on Amazon Prime April 24, 2025 so we're counting down until this captivating new series hits our screens. We may even start a group chat so we can talk about explosive moments!
