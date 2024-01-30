Nicole Kidman's New Drama "Expats" Will Hold You Over Until "Big Little Lies" Season 3
"We come to this place for magic." Okay, so Prime Video's new drama series, Expats, doesn't take place in an AMC theater (where Nicole Kidman recites that iconic monologue), but it does star Nicole in a pretty beautiful location: Hong Kong. This thrilling drama just premiered on January 26, and will be dropping episodes weekly, which is why it's the perfect time to start watching — especially if you're waiting for Big Little Lies season 3! Here's everything we know about new TV showExpats.
What is Expats about?
Expats follows Nicole Kidman's Margaret, Sarayu Blue's Hilary, and Ji-young Yoo's Mercy as they navigate a very affluent — and very public — life in Hong Kong. After a single encounter kicks off a series of events that changes all their lives, the women (as well as the people around them) have to balance a newfound sense of blame and accountability.
Where can I watch Expats?
Thanks to the premiere on January 26, the first two episodes of Expats are available on Prime Video now. New episodes will continue to drop on Fridays at midnight EST and 9 pm PST on Thursdays until the finale on February 23, 2024.
Who's in the Expats cast?
Expats stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston. We'll also see Tiana Gowen, Bodhi del Rosario, Ruby Ruiz, and Amelyn Pardenilla. The story comes from creator-writer-director LuLu Wang, who was behind the 2019 film The Farewell.
Is Expats based on a true story?
No, Expats isn't based on a true story, but it is based on the 2016 novel The Expatriate. The story is all about wading through tragedy, and it presents ideas of regret, guilt, and forgiveness in a way that will stay with you — even after the last page.
What was the tragedy in Expats?
The first episode of Expats finds all three women's lives intertwined a year after tragedy: Margaret's son Gus has gone missing, and the tragedy has pulled her friend Hilary into her grief, while Mercy (who was responsible for Gus when he went missing) is trying to reconcile her guilt with rebuilding her life.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!