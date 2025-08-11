Your fall outfits are about to get a major glow-up, thanks to these four stunning color trends. Spanning across cozy neutrals and statement hues, these eye-catching shades will not only make your looks stand out, but each ensemble you throw together will look super luxe and expensive. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your closet for the season ahead or want an early sneak peek at fall’s hottest color trends so you know which pieces to rock, you came to the right place.

These are the top 4 fall color trends everyone will be wearing in 2025 – and you’re going to want to add them to your wardrobe ASAP.

Mocha Brown Old Navy Old Navy SoSoft Sleeveless Mini Sweater Dress

Rich brown hues have taken over thanks to Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse. Warm and cozy (yet muted enough to match practically any other color), mocha brown is super versatile for fall.

Cuyana Cuyana Classic Easy Tote Whether you rock a head-to-toe monochrome look or use the shade for timeless outfit accents, you’ll look undeniably sophisticated for the season.

Ruby Red Free People Free People In This Groove Mini Slip

Jewel tones are always a great fit for fall, including this up and coming shade, ruby red. Unapologetically bold, this color brings the drama to your fall 2025 wardrobe.

DSW Jeffrey Campbell Reflect Platform Boot

This trending hue wears wonderfully with deeper neutrals like charcoal, navy, or even the mocha brown mentioned above. For everyday wear, try starting small with a ruby red bag, boots, or lip color, then work up to a statement coat or slip dress.

Sangria Purple Victoria's Secret Victoria's Secret Ultra-Fine Modal Cardigan

Sangria purple is perfectly moody and romantic for fall, plus it naturally feels super luxe, helping to elevate your each and every look. From velvet pieces and structured blazers to silky gowns, you can either style it more regal with peeks of gold jewelry or edgier with a black leather jacket.

Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise Coyote Cowl Neck Halter Top If you’re hesitant about styling purple tones, we suggest accessorizing with a small scarf or handbag, offering your ‘fits an instant cool-weather update.

Cerulean Blue Ann Taylor Ann Taylor The Perfect Wide-Leg Pant

Cerulean blue is proof that trendy fall colors don’t always have to be warm-toned or lean neutral. It'll be popping up everywhere this season, from tailored suits to cozy sweaters – and we’re 100% in, no matter the garment.

Anthropologie Maeve Bunny Slope Cardigan Sweater Cerulean blue brings a fresh, crisp energy to autumn dressing, and once it’s so eye-catching, your books will definitely stand out from the crowd. This shade pairs beautifully with beige, khaki, and gray hues, but also looks stunning with other bold colors.

