10 Gorgeous Bathroom Color Trends That Will Dominate 2025

bathroom color trends 2025
@studiokaya via Farrow & Ball
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 07, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

Bathrooms have traditionally been white and a bit boring, but designers are inspiring us to kick it up a notch with paint, tile, and wallpaper. From bold half baths decked out in colorful patterns and jewel tones to serene spa-like retreats drenched in calming neutrals and ocean-inspired shades, bathroom color trends run the gamut and are becoming more inspiring than ever.

Here are 10 gorgeous bathroom colors trending right now.

bathroom color

Shade Degges

1. Smokey Grey

Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of L.A. design firm Bungalowe designed this European-inspired half bath with a smokey grey color pulled from the House of Hackney London Rose wallpaper for a truly stunning space. Try Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Aspen Stone or Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron to get this moody look.

bathroom design

Michael P.H. Clifford

2. Taupe

This spa-like bathroom designed by Kirsten Blazek of LA-based a1000xbetter pulls in warm greys like taupe to create a serene escape.

neutral bathroom

@tornandcottoninteriors via Farrow & Ball

For paint colors in taupe tones, tryFarrow & Ball Schoolhouse White or Benjamin Moore Ashley Gray.

dark bathroom

Gavin Carter

3. Clove

Designers Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of design firm House of Rolison are never afraid to go bold with color in the bathroom. Try Sherwin Williams Dark Clove or Benjamin Moore Wenge to get that rich brown color.

Shade Degges

4. Emerald Green

Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of LA-based Bungalowe also designed this shower in a stunning green tile. We're seeing a lot of this dark green in bathrooms lately and we're not sad about it!

warm paint colors

Shade Degges

5. Clay

In the same home, Karan and Sapna Aggarwal went with a warmer tone in the smaller bathroom. Try Benjamin Moore Baked Terra Cotta or Sherwin Williams Cavern Clay to get this earthy look.

burgundy bathroom accents

Gavin Cater

6. Burgundy

Karan and Sapna Aggarwal chose a standout burgundy marble for this bathroom. Rich reds are also trending in the bath for 2025, giving all-white bathrooms a much-deserved exit.

blue tile

Nils Timm

7. Sapphire Blue

Blue lovers unite! Once a closet, the bathroom designed by House of Rolison creates a tucked-in feeling around the tub with Zia Tile in Night Blue as the dramatic facade.

@cooper_s_create via Farrow & Ball

8. Light Blue

The classics are still going strong with light blue making a quiet comeback. Pairing Farrow & Ball Light Blue with a bright red tub is a refreshing and cheerful look.

bathroom striped wallpaper

@ottotiles via Farrow & Ball

Think beyond paint, here's a similar color combo using Farrow & Ball Closet Stripe Wallpaper in light blue.

pink bathroom

@studiokaya via Farrow & Ball

9. Dusty Pink

Stripes are in, and so is this pretty pink. Try Farrow & Ball Setting Plaster to get the look.

pink wallpaper

Michael P.H. Clifford

Kirsten Blazek of a1000xbetter leaned into her warm and cozy side with a whimsical wallpaper in dusty pink.

Sage Green bathroom decor accents

Dacotah Studio

10. Sage Green

Shawn and Tina Taylor, the husband-and-wife team behind L.A. design firm Dacotah Studio, used a sage green tile in this LA home, giving it a soothing, calming vibe without going full neutral.

