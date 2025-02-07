10 Gorgeous Bathroom Color Trends That Will Dominate 2025

Bathrooms have traditionally been white and a bit boring, but designers are inspiring us to kick it up a notch with paint, tile, and wallpaper. From bold half baths decked out in colorful patterns and jewel tones to serene spa-like retreats drenched in calming neutrals and ocean-inspired shades, bathroom color trends run the gamut and are becoming more inspiring than ever.

Here are 10 gorgeous bathroom colors trending right now.

Shade Degges 1. Smokey Grey Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of L.A. design firm Bungalowe designed this European-inspired half bath with a smokey grey color pulled from the House of Hackney London Rose wallpaper for a truly stunning space. Try Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Aspen Stone or Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron to get this moody look.

Michael P.H. Clifford 2. Taupe This spa-like bathroom designed by Kirsten Blazek of LA-based a1000xbetter pulls in warm greys like taupe to create a serene escape.

Gavin Carter 3. Clove Designers Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of design firm House of Rolison are never afraid to go bold with color in the bathroom. Try Sherwin Williams Dark Clove or Benjamin Moore Wenge to get that rich brown color.

Shade Degges 4. Emerald Green Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of LA-based Bungalowe also designed this shower in a stunning green tile. We're seeing a lot of this dark green in bathrooms lately and we're not sad about it!

Shade Degges 5. Clay In the same home, Karan and Sapna Aggarwal went with a warmer tone in the smaller bathroom. Try Benjamin Moore Baked Terra Cotta or Sherwin Williams Cavern Clay to get this earthy look.

Gavin Cater 6. Burgundy Karan and Sapna Aggarwal chose a standout burgundy marble for this bathroom. Rich reds are also trending in the bath for 2025, giving all-white bathrooms a much-deserved exit.

Nils Timm 7. Sapphire Blue Blue lovers unite! Once a closet, the bathroom designed by House of Rolison creates a tucked-in feeling around the tub with Zia Tile in Night Blue as the dramatic facade.

@cooper_s_create via Farrow & Ball 8. Light Blue The classics are still going strong with light blue making a quiet comeback. Pairing Farrow & Ball Light Blue with a bright red tub is a refreshing and cheerful look.

@ottotiles via Farrow & Ball Think beyond paint, here's a similar color combo using Farrow & Ball Closet Stripe Wallpaper in light blue.

@studiokaya via Farrow & Ball 9. Dusty Pink Stripes are in, and so is this pretty pink. Try Farrow & Ball Setting Plaster to get the look.

Michael P.H. Clifford Kirsten Blazek of a1000xbetter leaned into her warm and cozy side with a whimsical wallpaper in dusty pink.

Dacotah Studio 10. Sage Green Shawn and Tina Taylor, the husband-and-wife team behind L.A. design firm Dacotah Studio, used a sage green tile in this LA home, giving it a soothing, calming vibe without going full neutral.

