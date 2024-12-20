20 Anthropologie Home Decor Pieces That Are Absolutely On-Trend For 2025
The home decor trends for 2025 are in, and they’re all about making your home a direct reflection of you. Whether you live to host others or prefer to keep your space super personal, you truly create the home you want!
The 2025 home decor trends we’re most excited about include: little luxuries, ‘70s vibes, postmodernism, intentional design, color drenching, comfy seats, and biophilic design – and the best part is they can all be found at none other than Anthropologie!
Anthro is packed with adorable (yet practical!) home decor pieces that you can easily infuse into your everyday routine.
Scroll on for the top home decor trends for 2025 you can find at Anthropologie!
Anthropologie
Tula Floral Tulip Fields Pedestal Candle
What is life without some little luxuries? 2025 home decor trends are all about embracing what makes you feel good in your space, and if that's this tulip-shaped candle, so be it.
Anthropologie
Toulouse Bone Inlay Six-Drawer Dresser
The '70s are also coming back in 2025, at least in the way of home decor. This rounded-edge dresser gives all the chill vibes – perfect for a bedroom or guest room upgrade!
Anthropologie
Amoret Swivel Chair
Your home should be your personal oasis, and what truly makes that possible is some comfy seating! This gorgeous swivel chair makes the perfect morning coffee chair, reading chair, or chatting with a cocktail in-hand chair.
Anthropologie
Trova Washed Velvet Curtain
Velvet feels so '70s. Bring the decade back with these stunning curtains!
Anthropologie
Maeve by Anthropologie Striped Ruffle Pillow
"Color drenching" is another huge home decor trend for 2025, so don't be shy to embrace all the hues your inner child's craving! These bold throw pillows come in 4 different colors to spark immense amounts of joy.
Anthropologie
Lilla Cotton Quilt
Another pick with immaculate '70s vibes! Dress up your current bedding situation with this cheerful quilt that boasts motifs of bees and flowers.
Anthropologie
Hand-Knit Crochet Heart Cotton Throw Blanket
Seal the deal with this very retro-esque blanket!
Anthropologie
Rainbow Ceramic Bud Vase
Biophilic design will continue to grow in popularity in 2025, which is music to any plant or flower lover's ears. Take this as a nice excuse to refresh your vase collection to put all the blooms into play at home.
Anthropologie
Dominique Bar Cabinet
Postmodernism is also on the rise to be a major 2025 home decor trend. Embracing organic shapes and earthy colors like the ones on this sleek bar cabinet will set your space right.
Anthropologie
Sculptural Performance Velvet Occasional Chair
Need more comfy seating inspo? Look no further than this funky velvet piece.
Anthropologie
Maeve by Anthropologie Scalloped Cotton Towel Collection
Drench your bathroom in color to make getting ready for the day a little less drab!
Anthropologie
Fern Wood Arch Wall Cabinet
Intentional design will always be in, but it's one of the main 2025 home decor trends we're most excited about – mostly because it means employing chic pieces that are also practical, like this wall cabinet! It doubles as storage wherever you want to put it, and a true eye-catching decor piece in itself.
Anthropologie
Eloise Glass Table Lamp
This little luxury would look so sweet on a bedside table or even in a nursery!
Anthropologie
The Gleaming Primrose Vanity Mirror
This mirror, too. It totally makes mundane tasks like skincare and makeup way more entertaining!
Anthropologie
Chloe Tipped Faux-Fur Pillow
These pillows are reminiscent of what you'd see in a '70s conversation pit. Transport your sofa back to the era with all the (faux) fur!
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
This Grecian bust pot would be perfect for plants. If biophilic design piques your interest, this piece lets you get fancy with it!
Anthropologie
Philippa Frame
Grab a few of these colorful frames for an instant mood boost in your space.
Anthropologie
Fruit Metal Candle Holder
If you want to include some more greenery in your 2025 home decor plans, but don't necessarily have a total green thumb, these fruity candle holders will do the trick!
Anthropologie
Frances Mirror
This postmodern-inspired mirror instantly makes a statement wherever you place it.
Anthropologie
Twiggy Chandelier
This "birdcage" chandelier totally has a retro feel to it. Its sculptural nature will definitely draw attention from visitors and guests in the new year!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.