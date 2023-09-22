23 Sweater Weather Worthy Fall Fragrances To Add To Your Cart
The leaves are changing, all things pumpkin spice are on the menu, and spooky season is just around the corner. As we swap our swimwear for sweaters, it’s also time for a scent switch-up. While some perfumesare gorg all year round, there’s nothing wrong with going full-send and investing in a little bottle of smell good that screams “Fall.” Let’s dive into the top picks that’ll have you smelling like cozy nights by the fireplace, a sexy vamp, and pumpkin patches all season long!
Yves Saint Laurent LIBRE Eau de Parfum Intense
Donning notes of Morrocan orange blossom, french lavender, and a hint of musk, this grown and sexy scent creates a floral fusion ideal for a crisp fall morning. We opted to include the intense version for its lingering staying power.
Maison Margiela “Replica” By The Fireplace
Any fragrance by the name of Maison Margiela "Replica" is bound to be our go-to scent for reveling in the essence of any season. Once you spritz "By The Fireplace" and close your eyes, you'll be instantly transported to a world of toasted marshmallows and sparkling embers.
Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry
Even though cherries reach their peak in the spring, stone fruit reigns supreme as a signature not for any Fall fragrance. Coupled with Palo Santo, this intoxicating woodsy scent will have you living your Fall fantasies out to the fullest.
Skylar Fall Cashmere
Reigning supreme as our top pick for clean beauty lovers, Skylar Fall Cashmere captures the warm, cozy, and spicy vibes of autumn.
Byredo Rouge Chaotique Night Veil
Released earlier this year, Byredo Rouge Chaotique Night Veil is the latest addition to the collective roster of top fall fragrances. Essences of saffron, patchouli, bergamot, praline and plum make this the go-to grab for an evening wine-tasting or low-light dinner.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Scent aside, we'd snatch Carolina Herrera's Good Girl up just for display.
Commodity Milk+ Bold
As nightly temps fall below 60, imagine sitting around a bonfire and roasting marshmallows in its flames. You'll find the sweet and woody scent that Commodity Milk Plus was made to embody in the air.
Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum
Nothing says warm and snuggly like a vanilla-fronted scent that wraps you like a warm blanket of cashmere. Layer after layer, Burberry Goddess unveils one comforting note after the other.
Eilish by Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum
In its gilded bottle, Eilish by Billie Eilish contains a long-lasting vanilla fragrance — perfectly subtle for office wear, but dazzling enough to be noticed.
Viktor&Rolf BONBON
We're firm believers that every girl deserves a little treat. So, it's no surprise that we also think that you should smell like one too. Give Bon Bon a spritz if you're into delicious caramel and hints of mandarin.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
Whether you're sipping apple cider on a picnic or taking in the season's new color palette, this airy and wonderfully girly scent will have you settling into your feminine energy.
Givenchy L'Interdit Rouge Eau de Parfum
With the sweltering summer-induced sweats out of the way, we're bringing sexy back this fall. Deliciously spicy, Givenchy L'Interdit Rouge will be the ultimate people-pleaser so you don't have to be.
KILIAN Paris Apple Brandy Eau de Parfum
Decadence derives from every bottle of Killian Paris and Apple Brandy is no different. Crisp apple and boozy brandy come together to create the signature aroma of autumn.
Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum
The clean girl aesthetic doesn't stop at barely there makeup and a slick back bun. Transcending seasons, Diptyque's Orphéon seamlessly straddles the lines of pure and sexy with notes of jasmine, cedar, and tonka bean.
Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum
Teetering on the edge of masculine, with heavy notes of pine, APRÈS is ideal for those of us riding the bench this cuffing season.
Casamorati Italica Eau de Parfum
Notes of almond, toffee, vanilla, and sandalwood meld together to create a gourmand girl's dream.
Philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette
Beloved by many, Philosphy's Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere is perfect for the novice eau de toilette wearer. Once you meet warm vanilla sugar's big sister, you'll be hesitant to go back.
Jean Paul Gaultier La Belle Eau de Parfum
Outremer Eau De Toilette Vanille
Hidden amongst boho-chic knick-knacks and indie beauty wares is Anthropologie's best-kept secret. Outremer Eau de Toilette Vanille is a budget-friendly straight-up vanilla option for those who like to keep things simple, yet fragrant.
KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
Vanilla goes dark in this undeniably smokey concoction by Tom Ford. It's giving vamp vibes for sure.
Maison Margiela “Replica” Jazz Club
Another one for the girlies rocking a deep plum lippie this fall is Maison Margiela's "Replica" Jazz Club. Unisex in nature, It's woodsy warmth makes it a great transition scent.
Jo Malone Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense
With high concentrations of Madagascar vanilla bourbon and bites of spice, You'll be sniffing your wrist all day long.
