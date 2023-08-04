22 Pumpkin Snacks For Fall + Spooky Season
Now that the PSL’s return has been (unofficially) announced, it’s time to prepare for the pumpkin palooza! ‘Tis the season for pumpkin-flavored snacks to take the world by storm and leave a trail of pure autumnal deliciousness in their wake. From sweet pumpkin spice cookies to savory pumpkin pastas and almost everything in between, these pumpkin snacks will make you want to grab your cozy sweater, toss on a warm blanket, and press play on Halloweentown expeditiously. Your seasonal snacking adventure awaits!
Sweet Pumpkin Snacks For Breakfast Or Dessert
Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough ($4)
The true classic, pumpkin spice, pairs up with white chocolate chips to deliver a totally sweet seasonal bite.
Pumpkin Pie Pop Tarts ($4)
Start your mornings on a perfectly pumpkin note with these pie-flavored Pop Tarts.
Pumpkin Spice Moravian Cookies ($17)
For a fancy addition to your fall charcuterie boards, these thin cookies present a satisfying texture.
Partake Pumpkin Spice Snack Pack
Healthy cookies FTW. These pumpkin-spiced ones are begging to be dipped in cold milk!
KIND Thins Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice Bars ($9 / 10-count)
Kodiak Cakes Pumpkin Flax Flapjack + Waffle Mix ($6)
Fall weekends just got *so* much better. Use this mix to make pancakes or pumpkin waffles for a fun twist on breakfast.
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios ($5)
These are the Cheerios you know and love, except they taste like your go-to fall dessert!
Simple Mills Almond Flour Pumpkin Baking Mix ($6)
This baking mix makes it super easy to prep pumpkin snacks for fall parties or bake sales!
Good & Gather Pumpkin Pie Granola ($5)
Top off yogurt bowls with this granola for an easy autumnal meal.
Sweet Loren's Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough ($7)
Just place each cookie dough disc on a sheet pan, and bake! You'll soon be on your way to delicious, delightful pumpkin snack heaven.
Magic Spoon Pumpkin Spice Keto + Grain-Free Cereal ($10)
This better-for-you cereal allows you to start your mornings with the fall-flooded flavors of pumpkin and cinnamon.
Bonne Maman Pumpkin Spice Spread ($5, was $7)
Spread on toast or a bagel, this pumpkin spice pick from Bonne Maman will do the fall season well.
Compartés Pumpkin Cheesecake Chocolate Bar ($12)
This pumpkin snack is an *elevated* chocolate bar that'll be good for midnight munching.
Savory Pumpkin Snacks
Cedar’s Foods Pumpkin Hommus
Ideal for veggies or crackers, this organic dip is only available for a limited time.
WhatIF Foods Pumpkin Only Noods ($10)
These instant noodles carry the warm, comforting notes of pumpkin!
Cucina Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce ($9)
For an autumnal punch, this pumpkin sauce does the trick perfectly.
World Market Pumpkin-Shaped Pasta ($10)
The cute shape of these pasta pieces will amplify cozy season even more!
Nicola's Marketplace Pumpkin Ravioli ($17)
Just a few minutes in boiling water, and you've got the best pumpkin-stuffed ravioli you've ever eaten.
Pumpkin Drinks For Fall Sipping
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale ($14 / 6-pack)
For a relaxed fall kickback, opt for this smooth pumpkin ale.
Starbucks Frappuccino Pumpkin Spice Chilled Coffee Drink ($4)
This is a ready-to-drink staple for busy mornings or road trips, this time, available in a sweet pumpkin flavor!
STōK Pumpkin Creamed Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brew all the way – even if it's chilly outside. This creamy pick will go exceptionally well with some pumpkin coffee creamer!
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee ($10)
Brew up some pumpkin-flavored coffee using these grounds from Starbucks.
Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix ($7)
You haven't *lived* until you've sipped on hot chocolate that has a twist of pumpkin spice.
