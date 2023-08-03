Grab Your Tissues Because "The Notebook" Musical Is Coming To Broadway
Sobbing while The Notebook plays at 2am feels like a coming-of-age moment for every Nicholas Sparks fan. (Or maybe that was just me). While rumors of a Broadway adaptation of the beloved story have been circulating, it's official: Noah and Allie are coming to the Big Apple!
Is The Notebook coming to Broadway?
Artwork via BBB
Yes! After an original announcement in 2019, The Notebook is finally coming to Broadway in 2024.
Who's in the musical?
We don't have an official Broadway cast for The Notebook yet, but don't expect Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams to return for the stage production! During 2022's run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, John Cardoza starred as Noah opposite Jordan Tyson as Allie.
The show features music and lyrics by from Ingrid Michaelson. Bekah Brunstetter wrote the book, while Katie Spelman serves as choreographer, Michael Greif and Schele Williams are returning as directors.
When does The Notebook musical open?
Preview performances for the show will begin on February 6, 2024 and opening night is scheduled for March 14. The show is opening at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, which just featured a run of Life of Pi. It's an intimate theater that still has a lot of room onstage for the actors to play.
How long is the musical The Notebook?
The musical will run for approximately 2 hour and 15 minutes. The 2004 movie runtime is 2 hours and 1 minute. So accounting for an intermission, the stories are around the same length.
Keep checking this page for the latest news on The Notebook musical.
Lead image via New Line Cinema/IMDb
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!