Angourie Rice's 'Finding Emily' is the Ultimate Summer Romance Movie

'Finding Emily' is the hilarious rom-com you've been waiting for.

A musician in London (Spike Fearn) meets his dream girl...then is heartbroken to realize the number she gave him is missing a digit. Determined to find her, he teams up with a psychology student (Angourie Rice) who's trying to prove romance can drive people insane. And the adventure they go on might just prove her point (especially after they accidentally put every Emily on campus in the same email thread). Now, it's only a matter of time before they complete their mission — if they don't catch feelings for each other first.

Finding Emily is produced by the same team who did Bridget Jones's Diary and Love Actually...and I have a very good feeling about this new movie.