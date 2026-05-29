I'm so ready.
Angourie Rice's 'Finding Emily' is the Ultimate Summer Romance Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's everything you need to know about Finding Emily before it premieres in theaters this summer.
'Finding Emily' is the hilarious rom-com you've been waiting for.
A musician in London (Spike Fearn) meets his dream girl...then is heartbroken to realize the number she gave him is missing a digit. Determined to find her, he teams up with a psychology student (Angourie Rice) who's trying to prove romance can drive people insane. And the adventure they go on might just prove her point (especially after they accidentally put every Emily on campus in the same email thread). Now, it's only a matter of time before they complete their mission — if they don't catch feelings for each other first.
Finding Emily is produced by the same team who did Bridget Jones's Diary and Love Actually...and I have a very good feeling about this new movie.
And the cast is led by Angourie Rice and Spike Fearn.
Focus Features
In addition to Angourie Rice and Spike Fearn, we'll see Minnie Driver, Sadie Soverall, Ella Maisy Purvis, Cora Kirk, Jack Riddiford, Yali Topol Margalith, Kat Ronney, Timothy Innes, Nadia Parkes, and Prasanna Puwanarajah.
Where can I watch Finding Emily?
Focus Features
Finding Emily is coming to theaters on August 28, 2026.
Where was Finding Emily filmed?
Focus Features
The movie was filmed in England (specifically, Manchester) between August and September of 2024.
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