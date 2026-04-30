After Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield's 2010 movie The Social Network won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film (and their onscreen confrontation proceeded to blow up on social media), we're getting a brand new movie from Aaron Sorkin. The Social Reckoning takes us more than 15 years after the end of the first film, and Sorkin told CinemaCon that the flick is "a real David and Goliath story.”

“A while back, we told a story about a college kid who built a website in his dorm and connected the world. Well, as you might have noticed, a couple of things have changed since that dream exploded into a global corporation,” he continued. “There isn’t a life that Facebook’s algorithm hasn’t touched, and that influence has reshaped everything...It’s time to say more.”

Here's everything you need to know about The Social Reckoning before it hits theaters this fall.

What will The Social Reckoning be about? BM Amaro/Pexels The new movie takes a look at the impact of Facebook on all of us — and about Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), who teams up with a reporter from The Wall Street Journal named Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) to dive into how Facebook is actually using users' data. Jeremy Strong steps into the role of Mark Zuckerberg.

Where can I watch The Social Reckoning? İNZİLE DAL/Pexels The Social Reckoning premieres in theaters October 9, 2026.

Why isn't Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Reckoning? Sony Pictures Releasing Jesse Eisenberg isn't starring as Mark Zuckerberg because he felt like it was time to move on. “[I'm not coming back] for reasons that have nothing to do with how amazing that movie will be, really, truthfully,” he said on the Today show. “But when you play a character, you feel, at some point, you’ve grown into something else...I’m friends with Aaron Sorkin who wrote and is directing this movie, and all of the reasons that I am not in it are completely unrelated to how brilliant it will be.”

Okay, so who's in The Social Reckoning cast? HBO Max The Social Reckoning cast includes Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Billy Magnussen, and Betty Gilpin.

Is The Social Reckoning a true story? Michael Dupuis/Pexels The movie is based on what happened to give us the Wall Street Journal's "The Facebook Files" in 2021 after Facebook engineer Frances Haugen teamed up with journalist Jeff Horwitz.

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