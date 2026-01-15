This is the spiritual successor to 'TSITP.'
Meet The Finding Her Edge Cast: Netflix's New Romance Show Is Already Causing Team Brayden Vs. Team Freddie
Finding Her Edge is the new romance Netflix show you won't want to stop binge watching, and between the ice skating and the love triangle of it all, it's perfect for anyone missing Ice Princess and The Summer I Turned Pretty. Well, the beautiful costumes and emotional plot definitely add a lot to the watching experience, but this should wouldn't be what it is without the actors playing the roles. Without further ado, let's meet the Finding Her Edge cast!
Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the Finding Her Edge cast, and who they play, before the show drops on Netflix January 22, 2026.
Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo
Netflix
Madelyn Keys leads the cast as Adriana Russo, who's determined to help save her family's skating empire by winning a ice skating championship.
Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot
Netflix
Cale Ambrozic's Brayden Elliot is Adriana's old partner — and old flame. And while both Brayden and Adriana have found new skating partners, it seems like they're still drawn to each other.
Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell
Netflix
The Finding Her Edge cast includes Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell, Adriana's new skating partner...and pretend boyfriend. While she still finds herself thinking about Brayden, Adriana can't deny that her partnership with Freddie might be growing into something more.
Millie Davis as Riley Monroe
Netflix
Riley Monroe (Millie Davis) is Brayden's new skating partner, meaning there's newfound tension between her and Adriana.
Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo
Netflix
Alexandra Beaton plays Adriana's sister Elise Russo in the Finding Her Edge cast, a skater also bearing the responsibility of the family ice skating business.
Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo
Netflix
Alice Malakhov stars as Maria Russo, another Russo sister who loves a good book as much as her family business (maybe more).
Harmon Walsh as Will Russo
Netflix
We'll also see Harmon Walsh as Will Russo, a part of the Russo family.
