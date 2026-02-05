After rumors that The Summer I Turned Pretty movie would hit screens for the holiday season in 2025 (rumors that, as you know, were not true), fans of Jenny Han's show have been wondering when we'd reunite with Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and the rest of the characters at Cousins Beach. Well we just got a major update that teases we could see our favorite beach bums way sooner than expected.

Keep reading for the latest update on The Summer I Turned Pretty movie — and what it could mean for the release date.

This isn't the first piece of movie news we've gotten — in fact, Jenny Han teased the movie before we knew about it! "I get asked about [continuing the story] a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great." The right idea clearly came along, and I'm more than happy to get a full feature-length film! We've reached out to The Summer I Turned Pretty team & Prime Video for comment, so stay tuned as this is a developing story.

