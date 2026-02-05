Take me back to Cousins! 🐚
When Will 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie Film? Latest Cast & Production News
After rumors that The Summer I Turned Pretty movie would hit screens for the holiday season in 2025 (rumors that, as you know, were not true), fans of Jenny Han's show have been wondering when we'd reunite with Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and the rest of the characters at Cousins Beach. Well we just got a major update that teases we could see our favorite beach bums way sooner than expected.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie could come sooner rather than later.
According to Production Weekly, sources say that the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty (specifically Chris Briney and Lola Tung) will be returning to Wilmington, North Carolina this spring. The report claims that filming would begin on April 27, which means that we could see a finished film in 2027! We already know that the script is finished, so the next step is definitely getting the actors in front of the camera.
Plus, it's good to know that they're filming in Wilmington because that means Belly and Conrad will be back at the beach house. So much of season 3 didn't feel like the show I fell in love with because they were all over kingdom come instead of spending all their time at the beach house like they did in season 1.
This isn't the first piece of movie news we've gotten — in fact, Jenny Han teased the movie before we knew about it!
"I get asked about [continuing the story] a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."
The right idea clearly came along, and I'm more than happy to get a full feature-length film! We've reached out to The Summer I Turned Pretty team & Prime Video for comment, so stay tuned as this is a developing story.
