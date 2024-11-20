OMG We're Getting A Fleetwood Mac Documentary — & It's AUTHORIZED By The Band
Fleetwood Mac lovers, it's officially our time to shine! Apple TV+ just announced they're releasing a brand new documentary that's actually authorized by the band themselves — so you KNOW it's gonna be good. I'm sure we all have plenty of ideas about whatwent down between this rumour-saddled band (I mean I'll never stop thinking about that performance of "Silver Springs"), but now we'll finally get an in-depth look at it all...and hopefully know what actually happened! While this all sounds a LOT like the plot of Daisy Jones & The Six, I know I'm excited to learn even more about such a beloved IRL band.
Here's everything you should know about the upcoming Fleetwood Mac documentary!
What is the new Fleetwood Mac documentary about?
Fleetwood Mac is officially sitting down to tell their own story, giving us a "fully authorized" documentary, according to Apple. Director Frank Marshall says, “This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”
The film follows Fleetwood Mac's 50 year history, starting in 1974 when the band first met and winding through their many career highs and lows. Not only will we get exclusive interviews from the band, but we'll also get never-before-seen footage and archival interviews from Christine McVie.
Marshall says, "I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about. Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”
The documentary is currently untitled, but TBH who cares what it's called? I just can't wait to watch!
Who will be featured in the new Fleetwood Mac documentary?
Apple TV+
This documentary will feature interviews from Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks.
When does the Fleetwood Mac documentary come out?
There isn't an official release date yet, but it truly can't come out soon enough!
