Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, heading to a neighborhood potluck, or watching fireworks with friends, Trader Joe's has your Fourth of July menu covered. From juicy burger staples and crowd-pleasing sides to festive red, white, and blue desserts, the grocery chain is packed with seasonal finds that make entertaining both easy and affordable.

These 14 must-have Trader Joe's picks will help you pull together a patriotic spread that's as delicious as it is low-effort — so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating summer.

Shop these Trader Joe's 4th of July favorites for your 2026 celebration!

Lemon Basil Pasta Salad Trader Joe's This side dish deserves a spot at your 4th of July soiree. Made with bow tie pasta, peas, shredded zucchini, spinach, and asiago cheese, it's tossed in a bright basil-lemon vinaigrette that keeps every bite light and refreshing. It’s picnic-ready, potluck-approved, and an easy grab-and-go lunch that tastes like summer in a bowl.

Red White & Blue Cookie Bites Trader Joe's Here's a festive treat your summer dessert table has been waiting for. These bite-sized vanilla cookie pieces are coated in cherry, lemon, and raspberry-flavored candy for a colorful, patriotic snack that's perfect for Fourth of July parties, backyard barbecues, and pool days. They're fun to serve, easy to snack on, and guaranteed to disappear before the fireworks start. Just make sure you grab this limited-edition item before they sell out!

Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings Trader Joe's Chicken wings are a total go-to when it comes to an outdoor BBQ, plus these are super easy to prep since you can heat them in the microwave or oven!

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches Trader Joe's Keep yourself and your guests cool with these delectable ice cream sammies. They boast a classic chocolate chip cookie and plenty more chips around the perimeter for added delight!

Cowboy Caviar Salsa Trader Joe's This salsa with some regular tortilla chips makes the perfect pre-dinner snack on 4th of July. It's stuffed with corn, onions, and red bell peppers to maximize the flavors and textures, satisfying you along the way.

Citrus Berry Herbal Tea Trader Joe's Brew some of this limited-edition berry tea over ice for a fun refreshment to offer your guests. Add fresh strawberries and oranges for extra zest!

Sweet & Spicy Rice Cracker Mix Trader Joe's This crunchy mix combines sweet sugar-dusted rice crackers with paprika-and-chile-coated bites for the perfect balance of sweet and heat. Whether you're hosting game night, settling in for a movie marathon, or just craving something crunchy, this addictive snack is one you'll want to keep stocked in the pantry for all your summer gatherings.

French Market Sparkling Pink Lemonade Trader Joe's This sparkling lemonade will make a great bev for anyone at your party, even the kiddos! Plus, the bottle just feels fancy, which earns you style points as the host.

Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Trader Joe's These meat-covered cheese sticks are so addictive. You may want to grab a few packs from your local TJ's to make sure everyone's covered.

Out Of This World Ice Pops Trader Joe's These limited-edition bomb pops make every 4th of July celebration sweeter. With flavors from real fruits, they're a one-and-done refreshment!

Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus Trader Joe's For the spice fans out there, this Trader Joe's chili onion hummus works just as well with chips as it does as a sandwich spread.

Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake Trader Joe's This ultra-moist (and limited edition) strawberry cake is made with organic strawberry preserves and topped with rich strawberry cream cheese frosting for a berry-packed bite. For an easy red, white, and blue upgrade, scatter fresh blueberries on top before serving—it instantly becomes a festive centerpiece for backyard barbecues, birthday celebrations, and Independence Day parties.

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This post has been updated.