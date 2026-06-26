America’s 250th birthday is right around the corner, and if you’re planning a backyard bash, it’s time to get festive. From your outfit to your appetizer table, you don't need a huge budget to make a big impact. We’ve rounded up our favorite patriotic finds from Dollar Tree that will make your celebration feel like the main event — all for under $2!

Scroll for patriotic party supplies you can score at Dollar Tree for under $2!

Dollar Tree Patriotic Stars and Stripes Foil Balloons Is it really a party without balloons? Go big and bold with these classic foil stars and stripes. They’re the easiest way to turn any corner of your home into a festive photo op.

Dollar Tree Patriotic Metallic Tablecloth Nothing kills the party vibe faster than a tough cleanup. Take the stress out of your 4th of July and Labor Day picnic with this metallic stars-and-stripes tablecloth, rated five stars!. It’s an easy, budget-friendly way to show your spirit and ensure you spend more time celebrating and less time scrubbing.

Dollar Tree Seasonal Collection Star Bubble Fan Get your inner American patriot ready to play! Whether you’re cheering at a parade or lounging on the lawn, this star-shaped bubble fan is an instant mood booster. Just a press of the trigger and you’ve got a flurry of bubbles. Summer fun, officially unlocked.

Dollar Tree Patriotic Disco Balls Who says disco balls are only for the dance floor? These mini reflective marvels bring an instant festive glow to your tabletop, party favors, or even your patio decor. They catch the sunlight (and the string lights!) in the best way, adding just the right amount of sparkle to ensure your backyard bash is the shiniest one on the block.

Dollar Tree Patriotic American Flag Bunting Go all out for the Fourth with this classic polyester bunting. At 24x12 inches, it’s the perfect size for draping over your porch railings or fence. It’s quintessential Americana decor that screams "party time" the second guests arrive.

Dollar Tree Seasonal Collection Patriotic Ribbon Looking for that perfect finishing touch? This ribbon is your new secret weapon. Whether you’re wrapping a thoughtful gift or stringing it up along your porch or stairway, it adds an instant patriotic pop to your decor. It’s a versatile DIY must-have for every stationery-obsessed crafter.

Dollar Tree Patriotic Light Up Tumblers Light up the night (literally!) with these fun tumblers. They’re the ultimate accessory for backyard BBQs, fireworks viewing, or parade-watching. They keep your hydration game strong while bringing that extra bit of sparkle to every toast.

Dollar Tree Americana Tote Bag Add a cute, reusable touch to your grocery run or use this for hauling party favors and kiddo toys. With a comfortable handle and a super-spacious design, this bag is a total errand-day MVP that lets you stay on-trend while staying organized.

Dollar Tree Patriotic Cowboy Hat Yeehaw, but make it Americana! Nothing says "party time" quite like a little shimmer, and this sequin-studded cowboy hat is the ultimate accessory for your 4th of July OOTD. Whether you’re posing for the 'gram or dancing through the fireworks show, it’s the perfect way to add some high-energy, Western-inspired flair to your ensemble. Yeehaw, but make it Americana! Nothing says "party time" quite like a little shimmer, and this sequin-studded cowboy hat is the ultimate accessory for your 4th of July OOTD. Whether you’re posing for the 'gram or dancing through the fireworks show, it’s the perfect way to add some high-energy, Western-inspired flair to your ensemble.

How are you celebrating this July Fourth? Visit our Pinterest page for more decor ideas!