Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

5 Foods To Avoid For Better Sleep (And What To Eat Instead)

Foods To Avoid For Better Sleep
Julia Nagy / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserDec 23, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

If falling asleep feels harder than it should these days, or you’re waking up more tired than when you went to bed, your evening eating habits could be playing a bigger role than you realize. Certain foods (and drinks) can interfere with your digestion, spike blood sugar, or overstimulate your nervous system, all of which can disrupt your sleep quality.

These are 5 common foods worth avoiding (or saving for earlier in the day) if better, more restful sleep is your goal.

Coffee

Tyler Nix / PEXELS

1. Caffeinated Drinks

This one’s pretty obvious since caffeine can leave you wired. It’s important to note that it’s totally okay to enjoy only in certain timeframes. A morning brew likely won't do much harm, but even sipping a caffeinated bev six to eight hours before bed can be disruptive for falling and staying asleep. If you just can’t avoid a yummy little drink (but want better sleep), try opting for a warm herbal tea ahead of bedtime.

Dark Chocolate

Vie Studio / PEXELS

2. Dark Chocolate

Did you know that rich chocolates like dark chocolate naturally contains caffeine? Shocker. It also contains theobromine, another compound that increases alertness. If you’re sensitive to caffeine, it’s best to only snack on dark chocolate in the morning or afternoon – not as a midnight snack.

Curry

Shantanu Pal / PEXELS

3. Spicy Foods

Dishes made with chili peppers, hot sauce, cayenne, or heavy spice blends (think 'Thai hot' noodles, spicy ramen, Buffalo wings, and curry) can easily cause heartburn, indigestion, and increased body temperature, which are all enemies of good, deep sleep. If you're going to get your spice on, opt for earlier times in the day before you wind down.

Red Wine

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS

4. Alcohol

Sorry, party people. Even when consumed moderately, beer, wine, and spirits often lead to fragmented, lower-quality sleep. Try taking it easy if you're prioritizing rest by drinking less, drinking alongside a big meal, or not drinking at all and instead enjoying a functional mocktail, like our fave Sleepy Girl drink.

Tomatoes

Julia Nagy / PEXELS

5. Acidic Foods

Foods like tomatoes, any kind of citrus, or vinegar-based sauces can irritate your stomach lining, making it hard to fall asleep when you’re dealing with acid reflux and indigestion. To aid healthier digestion so you can wind down without gastrointestinal distractions, try saving acidic eats for earlier in the day and eating creamier, more-neutral dishes for dinner.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more healthy eating tips!

diet sleep sleep health sleep tips healthy eating food
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

the white lotus season 4 cast aj michalka
TV

OMG, We Have Our First Official 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Cast Members!

Shows Like Pluribus 2025
TV

8 "Perplexing" Shows To Watch As Soon As You Finish 'Pluribus'

wednesday season 3 cast netflix
TV

Meet The Brand New 'Wednesday' Season 3 Cast (& See Who's Returning To Nevermore)

Where To Stream Every Taylor Sheridan Show
TV

Where To Stream Every Taylor Sheridan Show While You Wait For Beth & Rip's 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit