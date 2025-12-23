5 Foods To Avoid For Better Sleep (And What To Eat Instead)

If falling asleep feels harder than it should these days, or you’re waking up more tired than when you went to bed, your evening eating habits could be playing a bigger role than you realize. Certain foods (and drinks) can interfere with your digestion, spike blood sugar, or overstimulate your nervous system, all of which can disrupt your sleep quality.

These are 5 common foods worth avoiding (or saving for earlier in the day) if better, more restful sleep is your goal.

Tyler Nix / PEXELS 1. Caffeinated Drinks This one’s pretty obvious since caffeine can leave you wired. It’s important to note that it’s totally okay to enjoy only in certain timeframes. A morning brew likely won't do much harm, but even sipping a caffeinated bev six to eight hours before bed can be disruptive for falling and staying asleep. If you just can’t avoid a yummy little drink (but want better sleep), try opting for a warm herbal tea ahead of bedtime.

Vie Studio / PEXELS 2. Dark Chocolate Did you know that rich chocolates like dark chocolate naturally contains caffeine? Shocker. It also contains theobromine, another compound that increases alertness. If you’re sensitive to caffeine, it’s best to only snack on dark chocolate in the morning or afternoon – not as a midnight snack.

Shantanu Pal / PEXELS 3. Spicy Foods Dishes made with chili peppers, hot sauce, cayenne, or heavy spice blends (think 'Thai hot' noodles, spicy ramen, Buffalo wings, and curry) can easily cause heartburn, indigestion, and increased body temperature, which are all enemies of good, deep sleep. If you're going to get your spice on, opt for earlier times in the day before you wind down.

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS 4. Alcohol Sorry, party people. Even when consumed moderately, beer, wine, and spirits often lead to fragmented, lower-quality sleep. Try taking it easy if you're prioritizing rest by drinking less, drinking alongside a big meal, or not drinking at all and instead enjoying a functional mocktail, like our fave Sleepy Girl drink.

Julia Nagy / PEXELS 5. Acidic Foods Foods like tomatoes, any kind of citrus, or vinegar-based sauces can irritate your stomach lining, making it hard to fall asleep when you’re dealing with acid reflux and indigestion. To aid healthier digestion so you can wind down without gastrointestinal distractions, try saving acidic eats for earlier in the day and eating creamier, more-neutral dishes for dinner.

