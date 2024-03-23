10 Bedroom Decor Mistakes Keeping You From Your Best Sleep Ever
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Trouble sleeping? It could be your bedroom decor that’s keeping you from your best sleep ever. “When thinking about creating a bedroom sanctuary, keep these three key questions in mind,” says Joshua Smith, principal and founder of Vermont-based Joshua Smith Inc. “How does it look? How does it feel? How does it sound?” From decor to lighting to sound, here are ways to avoid some common bedroom decor mistakes that might be preventing you from getting the sleep you need. Your investment in a good night's sleep can help improve your weight, your mood, and avoid health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, and more. So have a good restful night with our designer tips.
Bedroom Decor Mistake #1: Excessive Clutter
Design: Joshua Smith Inc. | Photo: Peter Murdock
Instead: Make Your Bed and Get Organized
Clutter can create this sense of chaos in your life, which can negatively impact your ability to relax and fall asleep. "Keeping a tidy space is essential for allowing your thoughts to settle and your body to wind down," says Smith. "Be sure to keep surfaces clutter-free and make your bed in the morning to create a welcoming experience after a long day." Organize your closets and drawers so that it's easy to put clothes away too.
Mistake #2: Too Many Energetic Colors
Design: Victoria Holly Interiors | Photo: Lauren Engel
Instead: Use Bright Colors In Moderation
Bold and bright colors can be visually stimulating (which is why we love them) but they also can make it harder for your mind to relax and wind down before sleep. "When creating a calming and serene atmosphere, we like to feature lighter colors in soothing blues, greens, ivories, beiges, and other pastels," says Victoria Holly, principal and founder of LA-based Victoria Holly Interiors. "But realistically different people find different colors calming, so we like to make sure that we're tailoring calming colors to our clients."
Mistake #3: Too Much Technology
Design: Joshua Smith Inc. | Photo: Tim Lenz
Instead: Keep Tech Out of the Bedroom (Try It For A Week)
We've all heard about how the blue light from devices can negatively impact our natural sleep cycle. Devices can also delay when you go to sleep and how long you sleep. Try leaving them out of the bedroom for a week – charge them outside of the room – and see how your sleep improves. "Remove any distractions that could keep you awake or cause stress, like work related items and yes, the TV too," adds Smith.
Mistake #4: Uncomfortable Bed + Bedding
Design: Victoria Holly Interiors | Photo: Lauren Engel
Instead: Invest In Quality Bedding
"The most important thing when it comes to the bedroom is to invest in a quality mattress and bedding that feels good to you," says Smith. Has it been more than 10 years since you replaced your mattress, or is your current one causing you discomfort? Invest in a quality mattress and find comfortable, layered bedding in natural materials like cotton and linen.
Bedroom Decor Mistake #5: Temperature Extremes
Design: Maestri Studio | Photo: Par Bengtsson
Instead: Keep Temps In The Upper 60s
A bedroom that is too hot or too cold can mess with your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep comfortably. Open the windows to bring in fresh air during the day and maintain a comfy temperature by using fans, heaters, or adjusting your thermostat. Experts recommend keeping your thermostat between 65 to 68 degrees F for the most comfortable sleep.
Mistake #6: Shabby Window Treatments
Brad Ramsey Interiors | Photo: Jack Gardner
Instead: Opt For Blackout Curtains
Light exposure from streetlights or sunlight streaming in through uncovered windows can disrupt your sleep patterns. Splurge on blackout curtains instead. "Blackout curtains are a welcome addition to a bedroom as they allow uninterrupted darkness for a restful sleep through the night and into the light of early morning," says Eddie Maestri, principal architect and creative director of Dallas-based Maestri Studio.
Mistake #7: Poor Lighting
Design: Joshua Smith Inc. | Photo: Lance Gerber
Instead: Choose Soft, Dimmable Lights
Bedside lamps or wall sconces create a cozy space ideal for relaxing. "Having the right lighting makes all the difference in the world when it comes how your bedroom feels," says Smith. "Soft lighting from floor and accent table lamps are best for the bedroom verses harsh overhead lighting."
Mistake #8: It Doesn't Feel Inviting
Design: Wendy Smit Interiors
Instead: Incorporate Items That Bring You Joy
Imagine walking into a hotel room that makes you feel sad or stressed out. You'd probably not hang around, or choose that hotel again. Treat your bedroom as a beautiful getaway that serves as a place for rest above anything else. "Incorporate items that bring you joy and evoke a sense of peace and serenity, such as artwork of nature scenes, plants, or meaningful photos of you and your partner," says Smith.
Mistake #9: Creaky Floors
Photo: Joshua Smith Inc. | Photo: Lisa Romerin
Instead: Cover Floors In Comfy Materials
Floors make a big difference in how your bedroom looks, feels, and sounds. "Carpeting your bedroom or adding a soft area rug helps soften any harsh noises like footsteps," says Smith. Area rugs should extend beyond both sides of the bed and provide enough comfort for bare feet.
Bedroom Decor Mistake #10: Not Managing Noise
Design: Living with Lolo | Photo: Life Created
Instead: Block Noise With A Sound Machine
If you live in a city, you likely have some street noise or the sound of noisy neighbors playing in the background. Earplugs can help but there are ways to block the noise disrupting your sleep with your decor. "Consider a sound machine for ambient noise that will help to drown out distractions and steady the mind, allowing the body to relax and recharge," says Smith. "Window drapery also helps to dampen any outside noises. Consider long flowing treatments for a soft, ethereal vibe."
Find more bedroom decor inspiration on our Home Decor page and subscribe to our email newsletter for all our home decor tips.
Main photos by Monstera Production and Vlada Karpovich
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.