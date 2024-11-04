Love Wordle? You'll Be Obsessed With These 10 Free Word Games
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I used to watch my family play crossword puzzles growing up, so it's no surprise I'm always on the hunt for a free word game to fill my time. There's just something incredible satisfying about finding the exact right word, or unscrambling letters to make meaning out of nothing. Feel the same way? I rounded up 10 addicting — and FREE — word games you can play right now! Check 'em out.
Daily Cryptic Crossword
Put down your phone during your lunch break to play this Daily Cryptic Crossword. Designed to be accessible, it'll test your knowledge with bonuses that refresh everyday.
Arkadium's Codeword
Before Arkadium's Codeword beings, a pop-up screen asks if you'd like to play a practice game which should tell you the challenges you could potentially face. Unlike the other games we've shared, you don't get many clues. A set of highlighted letters will be on the right for you to type into the missing spaces to complete a word.
The more letters you type into the blank cells, the more words begin to flesh out so it's easier for you to solve each code.
Word Wipe
This isn't your average crossword puzzle! You'll be racing against the clock to make as many words as you can. The more you find, the more rows you'll complete. Be careful though — this game is trickier than it seems.
PennyDell Fab FILL-INS
This seems like an easy game because you'll receive all the words you need, but the twist is that you have to make sure you place them in the proper place! You'll need to use a ton of critical thinking skills to make sure the words coincide with each other. Good luck!
Syllacrostic
If you guessed this game has something to do with syllables, you're right! You'll put them together to solve each short phrase on the right, so give it a spin. It may remind you of the worksheets your high school English teacher used to make you complete.
Outspell
Can you beat AI in this Scrabble-inspired game? If you're apprehensive, you can always choose the easy level so you can build your wordplay confidence!
Today's Hurdle
Today's Hurdle amplifies the pressure with it's twists and turns. You'll be faced with a new puzzle everyday that requires you to not only find words, but place letters in their correct spot. We've yet to truly beat all five Hurdles so don't be upset if you don't get it on your first try. If you do, teach us your ways!
Word Scramble
Think you've got what it takes to unscramble a set of chosen letters to make multiple words? Word Scramble will test your smarts to see if you're up for the challenge or not.
Word Hunt
Love solving word puzzles as long as they have a pretty background? Word Hunt is the free online game you need because you'll see new scenery as you level up and you'll receive bonuses that help reveal hidden letters if you need extra help.
Wander Words
Instead of trying to find a word or phrase before the timer ends, you get to take your time while playing Wander Words. But, this doesn't mean things will be easier. You'll have to find the name of an item, TV show, profession, and more in this game using all the letters.
