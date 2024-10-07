Love Playing Solitaire? These 10 Free Online Games Are Just As Addictive
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Tired of looking for new book club picks or binge watching Nobody Wants This again? Maybe it's time for you to find free online card games to play. We're not 100% convinced you want to stop revisiting Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's hot onscreen romance, but we'll believe you for now. Even if you still plan to curl up with a nice glass of wine to dissect what makes this new rom-com a must-watch with your best gal pals, theres no harm in sneaking away to play one of these 10 free online games!
Looking for more free games online? Check out our brand new gaming arena ASAP for the best ways to pass the time!
Brit + Co
Texas Hold 'Em
Not ready to test your poker skills in Vegas just yet? Play one of the most classic online games that doesn't require you to buy a plane ticket. You'll still get to play against other people, but the stakes aren't as high.
Brit + Co
Texas Hold 'Em Tournament
Think you're ready for the big leagues? Test your skills with Arkadium's Texas Hold 'Em Tournament! Unlike the real deal, you won't have to put up any money upfront which should make you breathe a sigh of relief. If you're the last person sitting, you'll claim the huge win!
Brit + Co
Today's Hurdle
Don't want to play against anyone? Test how quickly you can solve this new word puzzle. You'll be given five Hurdles to solve before time runs out. The best part is they the Hurdles change daily!
Brit + Co
Bridge
While you'd usually round up three of your closest friends to play this classic game, you don't have to worry about someone canceling their plans at the last minute since this version is online. See if you can win tricks before time is up!
Brit + Co
Wander Words
If the crossword puzzle you've been playing has gotten stale, test your linguistic skills with Wander Words! You'll still get the familiar word search you're used to, but this game has a little more spunk!
Brit + Co
Black Jack
It's likely people in real life wouldn't be as forgiving if you're playing Black Jack, but this is one of those free online games where you'll learn as you go. Plus, you don't have to worry about something taking your hard-earned money if you lose.
Brit + Co
Word Hunt
Can you find all of the words in this fun, but challenging game? The more levels you pass, the harder it gets so better pull out your dictionary to brush up on your words!
Brit + Co
Pyramid Solitaire
Need to feel challenged after mastering the classic game of solitaire? Play this version that calls for you to combine two cards that equal 13. It looks simple, but solving the pyramid can be tricky!
Brit + Co
Family Feud
Ever wished you could appear on an episode of Family Feud because you think you know all the answers to Steve Harvey's questions? Now you can prep for your potentially lucky day by playing the game at home! See how fast you can come up with the correct answers before your opponent beats you!
Brit + Co
Addiction Solitaire
Can't get enough of Solitaire, but need something different? Fall in love with this version that's sure to make you addicted. Your speed and ability to match cards will be tested like never before.
Visit our exciting new Game Center for even more free games to play!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.