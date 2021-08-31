Born and raised in Wisconsin, I am the Executive Chef and head of the Culinary Hill Test Kitchen. I love to combine my Midwestern food memories with my culinary school education to create my own delicious take on modern family fare. I love to make recipes that are delicious and meticulously tested without sacrificing an ounce of their authenticity. This is modern home cooking with a Midwestern heart, the kind of food you ate when you were growing up which still has a special place in your heart.