14 Best Desserts From Easy Cake Recipes To Homemade Cookies
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Got a strong sweet tooth? Us, too. We can’t resist a sweet treat! This guide to the best desserts will undoubtedly curb your sugary cravings. From rich chocolate desserts to lighter bites, we’ve got you covered. These must-try treats are the perfect nightcap to a hearty dinner party, or just for a casual night with the fam. Get ready to indulge and dive into deliciousness with these 14 best desserts!
Linda Xiao
Ube Coconut Cake
This stacked cake flaunts ube-flavored cake layers smothered in a sweet coconut frosting. It's one of the best desserts to make when you feel like shaking up things from the classic vanilla or chocolate cake. (via Sugarcane: Sweet Recipes from My Half-Filipino Kitchen by Arlyn Osborne for Brit + Co)
Meredith Holser
Taylor Swift's Chai Sugar Cookies
Taylor Swift's very own chai-infused sugar cookies are actually *so* easy to make. The warm spices make them especially crave-worthy for fall time, but they taste exceptionally good year-round. The chai icing is definitely non-negotiable. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Boozy Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Everything is better with chocolate. And alcohol, of course! These decadent berries are soaked in pink champagne before they're dipped in chocolate and coated in crushed pistachios. Big points for presentation here! (via Brit + Co)
Maria Provenzano
Gooey Banana Boat S'mores
Think of these ooey-gooey treats as a hybrid between a banana split and s'mores. They're totally campfire-ready, but you can also bake them in the oven at home to achieve the same melty effect. (via Brit + Co)
Lifestyle of a Foodie
Easy Pecan Pie Bars
Everyone should have a pecan pie bar recipe in their repertoire, and luckily, this one makes prepping them super easy. The shortbread crust only requires 6 ingredients. From there, you'll pour in the ultra-sweet, nutty filling, bake for a bit, and voila! The best dang bars you've ever made are ready to hit the table. (via Brit + Co)
Wonderful Pistachios
Vegan Dark Chocolate Pistachio Pudding
Psst... this vegan dessert is secretly healthy. The creamy base relies on ripe avocados and bananas, and from there, it's sweetened to your liking with cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Serve each cup with some pistachios and even more chocolate to get the good, sugary vibes going! (via Brit + Co)
Emma Fishman
Corn & Strawberry Pop-By Cake
This super-fresh strawberry cake is certifiably shareable, making it one of the best desserts to bring to large gatherings or outdoor BBQs. Prepping it with cornmeal adds a delicious savory-ish flavor and some variety in texture. It goes just as great with Greek yogurt as it does a scoop of ice cream! (via Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin for Brit + Co)
Sarah Anderson
Red Wine Pear Cake with Chocolate Ganache
Chocolate ganache? We're so in. Although it might just leave you in a dessert coma, this chocolatey cake prepped with fresh pears and red wine is very worth the extra effort in the kitchen. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Lucky Charms Ice Cream
If you've never made your own ice cream before, you need to give this nostalgic dessert recipe a try. Start by making the OG vanilla ice cream base, then toss in some Lucky Charms marshmallows (or any kind of cereal, really) to spark some real dessert-y joy! (via Brit + Co)
Half Baked Harvest
Easy Iced Lemon Loaf
This loaf is as zesty as it is sweet, which makes the perfect flavor pairing for an afternoon treat or post-dinner dessert. in this case, the moist loaf is complemented by a tangy lemon glaze. You'll absolutely wanna lick the bowl after you're done baking. (via Brit + Co)
Sarah Anderson
Sprinkle Brownie Cake Pops
These easy yet decadent cake pops give traditional brownies a run for their money. They're revamped with a decadent chocolate ganache, some skewers, and the most colorful sprinkles you can find! (via Brit + Co)
Angie Caruso
Vegan Strawberries & Cream Banana Bread Bars
These fruity bites will impress vegans and non-vegans alike. They're impressively moist and of course, perfectly sweet for treating yourself any time of day! You'll get hints of both strawberries and bananas, which work wonders when they're together. (via Brit + Co)
Half Baked Harvest
Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake
Peanut butter + chocolate = actual heaven. The two join forces in this hearty, homemade ice cream cake topped with a thick layer of melty chocolate and salty pretzels. Consider your next summer dessert found! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Even the gluten-free babes out there can enjoy some classic chocolate chip cookies, thanks to this easy recipe! The secret is using Cup4Cup's flour for the dough, which boasts a blend of cornstarch, white and brown rice flours, milk powder, tapioca, potato starch, and xanthan gum that emulates actual wheat flour to a tee. (via Brit + Co)
