From "Clueless" To "The Vampire Diaries," Here's What Else You've Seen "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Cast In
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's nothing like watching an old movie or your favorite teen drama and realizing an actor you love stars in it. That was our team's experience this weekend after a clip from the Clueless sitcom, starring Rachel Blanchard (who plays Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty), went viral on TikTok. When our team watch the video(which features a scene between Cher and Dionne), we couldn't believe how much Rachel sounded like Alicia Silverstone!
The TikTok got me thinking about how many other titles our favorite Cousins Beach fam has starred in! From The Vampire Diaries to Mean Girls andGrey's Anatomy, here's a bunch of other movies and shows some of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast has starred in...well, except for leading lady Lola Tung — The Summer I Turned Prettyis her first job!
Why did Rachel Blanchard replace Alicia Silverstone?
Rachel Blanchard in Clueless. Image via Paramount Network Television/ABC/YouTube.
Yes, Rachel Blanchard played Cher. After Clueless in 1995, Rachel was cast in the television adaptation from 1996 to 1999. After the success of the Clueless film, Alicia wanted to focus on her film career and signed a deal with Columbia-TriStar. Rachel also starred in Deep Water with Ana De Armas and 7th Heaven.
What movies does Christopher Briney star in?
Mean Girls: The Musical album cover art. Image via Atlantic Recording Corporation
Christopher Briney hasn't been in very many movies or TV shows aside from The Summer I Turned Pretty and Ben Kingsley's Dalíland, but he is starring as Aaron Samuels in the new Mean Girls musical movie!
What episode of Vampire Diaries was Gavin Casalegno in?
Gavin Casalegno in The Vampire Diaries. Image via The CW/YouTube.
Gavin Casalegno starred as a young Damon Salvatore in a season 7 episode of The Vampire Diariestitled "Mommie Dearest." Gavin then went on to star opposite Emma Watson in Noah and Jared Padalecki in Walker.
Who did Jackie Chung play in Grey's Anatomy?
(L-R) Brandon Tyler Russell and Jackie Chung in Grey's Anatomy. Image via ABC/YouTube.
In a 2017 episode of Grey's Anatomy called "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story," Jackie played Cleo Kim, who got stuck in a roller coaster car. She was also in Station 19 as Margaret Chen in a 2019 episode and as Kat in Someone Else.
Was Tom Everett Scott in ER?
(L-R) Tom Everett Scott, Mark Ross Pellegrino in 13 Reasons Why. Image via Beth Dubber/Netflix.
Yes, Tom Everett Scott played Eric Wyczenski in ER, and he also starred as Mr. Down in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, Mike Harris in I'm Sorry, and David in La La Land.
Does Elsie Fisher voice Agnes in Despicable Me?
Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade. Image via The Sundance Institute.
Yes, Elsie Fisher voices Agnes, the middle child, in Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2. They also star as Kayla Day in Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade.
What has Alfredo Narciso starred in?
(L-R) Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, and Alfredo Narciso in Manifest. Image via NBC Universal Media, LLC.
Before he was on The Summer I Turned Pretty, Alfredo Narciso had roles on shows like America Ferrera's Ugly Betty, Manifest, Law & Order: SVU, and Jessica Jones.
Lead image via John Merrick/Prime Video
