Gavin Casalegno Just Hard Launched His Relationship With Cheyanne King — With Wedding Photos
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
You might ship Jeremiah and Belly on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but actor Gavin Casalegno is officially off the market. On November 12, the actor hard launched his relationship on Instagram by announcing he had gotten married and the chats went crazy. The Vampire Diaries actor has been keeping things very low-key for over a year, so if this news surprises you, you're not alone!
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Gavin Casalegno's wife.
Is Gavin Casalegno married?
"FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU🕊️" Gavin and his new wife Cheyanne said in a joint Instagram post November 12. Gavin wore a black tux while Cheyanne wore a gorgeous strapless gown with a gauzy train and separate, lacy sleeves. As for the veil? The bride wore white fabric over her neck over her shoulders. Gorgeous!
Naturally, the comments went crazy. "okay hard launch !!!!!" one reads, while another user says, "DID I MISS A COUPLE HUNDRED CHAPTERS????"
Gavin and Cheyanne have been together since (at least) spring 2023, when Cheyanne posted him on her Instagram stories. Since then Gavin (or at least, his hair) has popped up on her Insta grid — by the ocean, in Paris, and in the car. Even though Gavin never name dropped his SO at the time, he did talk about dating.
"I definitely have just learned to be more private, which is super interesting because I’m always out in public," he told Shondaland in 2023. "I had to really learn to navigate my own privacy and well-being. So, the quick fix for me is just deleting Instagram and all these apps to kind of check out, to be with my family and be with myself, to spend some time with the Lord — that’s really where I thrive.”
He also told Cosmopolitan that he's had to learn “what it means to just mature a little bit in the dating space."
"You’re dating to marry; you’re not dating to just date,” he said. “I think that gets lost a lot of times in younger generations. So I really try to be intentional with everything that I do as far as spending my time and gift giving and flirting and all these things. I really try to be intentional about it.”
Who is Gavin Casalegno's wife?
Cheyanne King (er, Casalegno) is a registered nurse who graduated in 2023 from Baylor University, according to her LinkedIn.
How many exes does Gavin Casalegno have?
Gavin Casalegno dated model, dancer, and actress Larsen Thompson (who also has 1.2M followers on TikTok) for six years before the couple split in 2022.
