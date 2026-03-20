Costco’s Craziest Find Ever? The 10-Pound Chocolate Bunny Taking Over Easter Season

Costco’s Easter candy lineup just got a massive upgrade. And by massive, we mean the warehouse is selling a literal 10-pound chocolate bunny complete with 151 servings of sweetness. Costco has definitely raised the bar (and the calorie count) when it comes to their seasonal treats. The chocolate bunny, charmingly named Pete, has gone completely viral and taken many intrigued Costco shoppers by storm.

Scroll on for more details on Costco’s limited-edition 10-pound chocolate Easter bunny.

Costco Crafted by treat-maker Maud Borup , Pete the chocolate bunny isn’t your average hollow Easter confection. He stands an impressive 2 feet tall and is concocted from “smooth, rich chocolate.” To put his huge size into perspective, carrying Pete to your car is roughly equivalent to hauling a medium-sized bowling ball or a very well-fed house cat.

@maudborup Like many viral Costco finds, the pricing of Pete the chocolate bunny has become a major talking point among customers. While some shoppers have reported seeing Pete for a bargain $29.97 at select locations, others have seen him retailing for as much as $139.99. Regardless of the price point, the sheer novelty of a 10-pound chocolate statue has proven irresistible for many.

@costcohotfinds The most common question surrounding Pete the bunny is: How do you even eat him? A 10-pound hunk of chocolate isn’t exactly something you can snack on casually. Maud Borup anticipated this dilemma, including specific instructions on the packaging for enjoying the treat. Shoppers are encouraged to either smash Pete the bunny (wrapped in a towel to avoid mess) using a hammer or a heavy rolling pin or slice through it with a warm serrated knife.

@costco.so.obsessed One Costco shopper took to Instagram to share their Pete the chocolate bunny haul, joking, “I’ll be eating this for months.” Per the packaging, a single Pete contains roughly 151 servings, making him the Easter gift that truly keeps on giving well beyond springtime.

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