8 Must-Have New Costco Items To Try Before March Is Over

Spring is in full swing at Costco, and if you haven’t perused the aisles lately, you’re definitely missing out on some of the best new grocery releases of 2026. Costco’s been quite busy stocking up on everything from decadent desserts to high-protein snacks—and they’re flying off shelves fast. But, in true Costco fashion, many of the best gems are strictly seasonal. You'll want to scoop these up fast.

Whether you’re prepping for Easter or just looking to upgrade your pantry with something new, here are the 8 best new Costco items you need to snag before March ends.

@costco.so.obsessed Silo Street Food Tom Yum Noodles This big box is packed to the brim with six complete servings of Thai-style tom yum noodles. Each individual pack is paired with a creamy sauce packet that makes prep oh-so easy. Better yet, the box costs just $14.99. That means each hot, steamy bowl of noodles you get to slurp down clocks in at $2.49. Delish and budget-friendly.

@costco.so.obsessed Pressed Juicery Multivitamin + Gut Health Daily Shots Loaded with beneficial daily vitamins and probiotics, these pre-made healthy juice shots are the perfect way to kickstart your day and feel your best. The flavor is a nice balance between carrot and pineapple. Find the 10-count box in select Costcos for $17.99 now.

Costco Chomps Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef Sticks These snackable beef sticks from Chomps are too good, so we're obviously elated to see them in a Costco-sized bulk package. This 12-count costs just $21.99 and delivers all the savory, salty, and spicy notes required when you're craving them most. Oh, yeah—and each 100-calorie stick contains 10 grams of protein.

Dr. Praeger’s Dr. Praeger’s Crispy California Style Veggie Burgers These frozen veggie burgers made with a fresh medley of vegetables and a crispy crust coating are as easy as 'heat and eat.' The 12-patty box is now available at select Costco locations in Canada for $14.99 CAD. It's a great grab if you want something quick and easy on-hand for busy afternoons and evenings. Just pop one on a bun with your favorite sauces, and you're set.

Reddit Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth Thanks to Costco, now you can craft your very own restaurant-level ramen right at home. This boxed Tonkotsu broth contains both pork and chicken fat and carries a "ginger-forward flavor," per one Reddit user on r/Costco. You can find it in select Costco locations now for $15.79, which includes four individual quart-sized containers.

@costco.so.obsessed Cocojune Dairy-Free Protein Yogurt This pack comes complete with eight servings of dairy-free yogurt in two delicious flavors: vanilla-cinnamon and raspberry. Each cup delivers 8 grams of protein, too. The pack has been spotted for $16.99 in select Costcos. We'd definitely stock up on these not only for breakfast, but for a healthy dessert as well. We'd sprinkle some granola and chocolate chips over a cup to really round out the treat.

Reddit Hormbles Chormbles Protein Candy Protein candy... yep, you read that right! These sweet bites, available in both milk chocolate and salted fudge crunch flavors, contain 10 grams of protein each with zero grams of sugar. The bag is available at select Costcos only, so make sure to keep an eye out if you're just as intrigued as we are.

Costco Annie's Organic Neapolitan Bunny Grahams Crackers Easter is slowly creeping up on us, but Costco is prepared with plenty of treats like these bunny-shaped graham crackers. Fixed in a Neapolitan fashion, the $11.34 pack contains vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate-flavored bites, all made without any synthetic colors and high-fructose corn syrup. Find the bag in your closest Costco store while supplies last!

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