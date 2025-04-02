I am undeniably a chocolate lover by nature, and aside from Christmas , Easter is one of my favorite sweet treat -centered holidays because all the festive egg- and bunny-shaped chocolates hit shelves, sparking my cravings (and teasing my wallet).

I’ve probably tried every kind of Easter chocolate under the sun, so I’m ranking the 5 I view as the most classic. All of these Easter chocolates are great in their own ways and will certainly satisfy anyone when added to their Easter basket, so take this ranking with a grain of salt.

Read on for my full ranking of the 5 best classic Easter chocolates.

Amazon 1. Cadbury Crème Eggs When I think of Easter chocolates, my mind immediately goes to Cadbury Crème Eggs. They’re filled with a gooey fondant that is downright addictive. Once you break through the chocolate shell, you’re faced with a deliciously silky sugar concoction that, for me, feels really nostalgic to snack on since I’d get one in my Easter basket just about every year. While some people may find ‘em too decadent, I think Cadbury Crème Eggs are the #1 Easter chocolate, hands-down, because they’re always tasty. We love a reliable treat – but you definitely do have to enjoy these one at a time since they’re undeniably rich. While some people may find ‘em too decadent, I think Cadbury Crème Eggs are the #1 Easter chocolate, hands-down, because they’re always tasty. We love a reliable treat – but you definitely do have to enjoy these one at a time since they’re undeniably rich.

Amazon 2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs Next up on my (very subjective) ranking of Easter chocolates is none other than Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs! I’ll take Reese’s stunning peanut butter filling in any form I can have it, but the egg shape this treat takes on for Easter just makes it feel even more special.

Amazon Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs totally master the perfect balance of chocolate and peanut butter, which can be a nice departure for my tastebuds from just straight-up chocolate, like the other Easter chocolates on this list. Thus, I’m placing it in the #2 spot.

Amazon 3. Easter M&M’s I love me a colorful treat, and I love me some M&M’s – which is why the Easter M&M’s that come in the cutest pastels every April simply had to place somewhere this ranking.

Amazon Though I don’t view these as the most show-stopping Easter chocolates (they’re quite literally the same as the regular M&M’s you can get year-round in flavor and form), they’re still a festive treat worth snagging from the store. By themselves, I have to put them in the #3 spot – though I’d consider granting more points if you give ‘em to me on top of a slice of Easter cake.

Amazon 4. Cadbury Mini Eggs My note about colors also applies to the next Easter chocolate: Cadbury Mini Eggs. Decked out in adorable pastel candy shells, these egg-shaped chocolates always come around at Eastertime – though they’re not really the first thing I reach for. Though, when I do get my hands on them, I find that their small size makes them extremely snackable, and they disappear quite quickly. My note about colors also applies to the next Easter chocolate: Cadbury Mini Eggs. Decked out in adorable pastel candy shells, these egg-shaped chocolates always come around at Eastertime – though they’re not really the first thing I reach for. Though, when I do get my hands on them, I find that their small size makes them extremely snackable, and they disappear quite quickly.

Amazon 5. Chocolate B unnies I don't mean to be the Scrooge of Easter, but at this point, chocolate bunnies are so expected. I have eaten many in my lifetime, but they never truly blow me away. Don’t get me wrong: I still love chocolate, but there’s also something that feels so wrong when I bite off the bunny’s ears. And face. And body. It would take a really great chocolate bunny to impress me – most ones I’ve had are lower in quality and vary in being too thick or too thin to bite into easily. It would take a really great chocolate bunny to impress me – most ones I’ve had are lower in quality and vary in being too thick or too thin to bite into easily.

