Costco’s New Double Chocolate Mint Sundae Has Shoppers Sprinting To The Food Court

Just when we thought the Costco food court couldn’t possibly get better (c’mon, $1.50 hot dogs!), a new menu item has entered the chat. It’s sweet, chocolatey, and undeniably similar to the best Girl Scout cookie, Thin Mints (our humble opinion).

Costco shoppers can officially bask in the glory of the brand-new Double Chocolate Mint Sundae, available at the food court for just $2.99. Boasting a delicious combo of mint and chocolate, it comes at a time where we’re so ready for springtime and, coincidentally, the return of St. Patty's-themed menu items.

Cravings going crazy? You might want to move fast. If the dessert’s latest hype is any indication, the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae will only be available for a limited time.

Here’s everything Costco shoppers need to know about the all-new Double Chocolate Mint Sundae available at the food court now!

Reddit Costco just launched the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae in select in-store food courts for $2.99. Though late-February reports say it’s not yet available in every Costco, we expect it to roll out to Costcos nationwide as March approaches.

@freddsters The Double Chocolate Mint Sundae features a base of mint-flavored soft serve ice cream laced with chocolate fudge and cookie crumbles to create an excellent flavor pairing. The new sundae joins Costco’s permanent sundae lineup, which includes a vanilla base that can be topped with either chocolate or strawberry. The Costco food court has also featured ‘rotating’ flavors (often limited-time) like Caramel Brownie in the past.

Reddit As we mentioned, we think the timing of the new Double Chocolate Mint Sundae is impeccable as St. Patrick's Day and the official start of spring draw near. This well-timed launch definitely plays into the treat’s virality, but that’s not the only reason shoppers are loving it. According to those who’ve tasted it, the sundae offers an authentic mint flavor that rivals Girl Scouts Thin Mints or McDonald’s famous Shamrock Shake. It’s essentially a ‘dupe’ that’s available for less money, so it’s an undeniably great contender to treat yourself with ASAP.

@tommy_sacfoodie “Had it today, loved it,” one shopper said on Reddit . “Like a better Shamrock Shake.” “I didn’t like it personally, and I’m typically a big mint fan,” someone else countered. “I thought the mint flavor was alright,” another user wrote. “Definitely weird that it’s a soft serve than your typical hard frozen ice cream. But kudos to Costco for trying new things in the food court.” Though the reviews about the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae thus far are generally mixed, we’d say it’s still worth trying given its authentic taste and low cost. Whether you’re a die-hard mint-chip fan or just looking for a tasty new reward after surviving the Saturday morning Costco crowd, this latest food court drop makes your membership worth it.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more tasty new Costco items each month!