As Costco clears out their suite of winter finds, the aisles are being transformed into a springtime paradise with plenty of festive treats and staple items for your much-needed spring refresh. Whether you’re searching for bulk-sized treats to fill Easter baskets or something healthy to snack on yourself, this month’s haul does not disappoint (especially for those with a sweet tooth).

We tracked down the 9 best new Costco arrivals you’ll want to add to your cart before they vanish for the season.

Costco Loacker Spring Minis Mix This 80-count medley of tiny treats features individually wrapped, cream-filled wafers in three spring-ready flavors: lemon, vanilla, and raspberry yogurt. They're ideal for filling up your seasonal candy stash and adding to this year's Easter baskets. Find the bag in U.S. Costcos nationwide for $12.89. The product is also expanding to Costco Canada for the first time ever, so keep a close eye out if you're keen on Easter sweets.

@honeymamas Honey Mama's Girl Scout Thin Mints Chocolate Fudge Squares Just when we thought Thin Mints couldn't get any better, they transform into fudge squares with the help of cult-favorite brand, Honey Mama's. This 18-count pouch of individually-wrapped fudge bites is now available in Los Angeles Costcos, but they'll only be in warehouses for a limited time until they sell out completely. They're definitely going to disappear fast since Costco fans are already begging for the bite-sized treat to be stocked in their respective Costco stores.

Costco Sconza Chocolates Lemoncello White Chocolate Almonds While there's certainly a proper time and place for traditional chocolate-covered almonds, we're typically craving lighter bites come springtime. That's why these lemony roasted almonds are a must-have for the season. They boast the ideal ratio of nut to lemon-flavored white chocolate, and the best part is the 24-ounce bag is just $11 right now.

@costcosisters Albanese Easter Cottontail Gummies With festive Easter shapes like carrots and bunnies and punchy flavors like blue raspberry, grape, mango, pineapple, and orange, this might just be the best candy you can buy ahead of the spring holiday. The $7.99 bag makes it easy to stock up on sweets, especially if you're putting together multiple Easter baskets. We'd even use these to decorate seasonal desserts like cakes and cupcakes. The 2.5-pound bag surely won't stick around for long.

Costco Ghirardelli Minis Spring Assortment This lively assortment of milk chocolate squares in sea salt caramel, caramel, and plain milk chocolate come in spring-themed packaging to complement your Easter candy stockpile to a tee. You can find the 16-ounce pack at Costco for $17 while supplies last.

Chosen Foods Chosen Foods Zesty Italian Dressing & Marinade + Steakhouse Caesar Dressing & Marinade Chosen Foods has launched two new seed oil-free dressings in select Costcos for March. First up is the Zesty Italian Dressing & Marinade that combines fresh red wine vinegar, herbs, and spices for kick. Find a two-pack of the product for $13.92 in Southwest Costco locations now. The second flavor is the Steakhouse Caesar Dressing & Marinade that recalls your favorite flavors of a classic Caesar salad. A two-pack is also available for $13.92 in Texas and Los Angeles Costco locations.



Synear Foods USA Synear Foods USA Persimmon-Shaped Sticky Rice Balls These persimmon-shaped black sesame-filled treats are so satisfying with a semi-sweet flavor and chewy mochi texture. In Chinese culture, persimmons are said to symbolize good fortune, happiness, and prosperity, making these treats a tasty way to incorporate positivity into your snacking routine. They're ready in just five minutes—all they need is a quick boil. From there, you can eat them on their own or pair them with coconut milk, ice cream, and more. The 30-count pack is now available for $13.99 at Los Angeles Costcos while supplies last.

That’s it. That’s it. Fruitola Fruit Granola This brand-new fruit-based granola formula from That's it. is made with just four ingredients and contains 7 grams of fiber from real fruit and 16 grams of protein per bowl. Plus, there's no added sugars. Flavors like banana, blueberry, cinnamon, and strawberry (pictured above) will hit Costcos on March 16.

@sipyoju Yoju Hard Vietnamese Coffee Made with a delicious mix of Vietnamese coffee, condensed milk, and soju, this canned 'hard' coffee drink is nice for when you want a buzz with a side of energy. The 8-count pack is available exclusively in Southern California Costcos for $17.99 while supplies last. We need this new Costco find immediately.

